Thunderbirds take control in second period to pull away from Chiefs

From staff reports

KENT, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs looked nearly unstoppable for almost 3 minutes Saturday night.

The remainder of their game against the Seattle Thunderbirds was not as impressive.

Reid Schaefer scored a pair of goals, and Seattle wrestled away control of the game in the second period to beat the Chiefs 8-3 in a Western Hockey League game .

Trailing 2-0, Ty Cheveldayoff scored a power-play goal to halve the Chiefs’ deficit 2:47 into the second period.

Spokane pulled even moments later when Chase Bertholet scored, and Kooper Gizowski’s goal at 5:08 in the period gave Spokane a short-lived 3-2 lead.

Schaefer scored his first goal at 6:49 to even the score at 3-all.

He tallied his second goal 3½ minutes later to give the Thunderbirds the lead for good.

Lucas Ciona stretched Seattle’s advantage to 5-3 at 16:08 in the second period. Sam Popowich (power play), Jeremy Hanzel and Sawyer Mynio each scored for the Thunderbirds in the third period.

Seattle outshot the Chiefs 20-11 in the third period and 50-31 overall.

Jared Davidson and Coster Dunn scored respective goals in the first period to spot Seattle an early two-goal cushion.

For Spokane, Berkly Catton and Graham Sward were credited with two assists apiece. Carter Streek also had an assist.

Spokane goaltender Cooper Michaluk stopped 42 shots.

Thunderbirds goalie Thomas Milic made 27 saves.