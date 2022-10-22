Washington records
Sat., Oct. 22, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Mitchell E. Cunningham and Chriselda E. Licea, both of Spokane.
Jessica J. Fessenden and Alexandria C. Reck, both of Spokane.
Daniel L. Maravilla, of Spokane and Holly B. Lantrip, of Okanogan, Washington.
Corey S. Stickelman and Jill C. Reed, both of Spokane.
Justin T. Wright and Lauren E. Pierce, both of Soap Lake.
Meadow W. R. Jones and Martha G. Jones, both of Spokane.
Benjamin N. Goodmansen, of Rockford and Julie M. Lemley, of Spokane Valley.
Joshua B. Cantrell and Amanda M. Carroll, both of Spokane Valley.
Viacheslav Huzevatyi and Kateryna O. Makarenko, both of Spokane.
Peter P. Maganga and Salma M. Korogo, both of Spokane.
Kyle J. Wanner, of Spokane and Alina M. Jones, of Airway Heights.
Tye J. Meese and Emily N. Lupo, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Estate of Marilyn A. Greer v. Jerry Greer, seeking quiet title.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Robyn Li, restitution of premises.
Lacy DeAngelis v. Zips Drive-In Restaurant, complaint for damages.
Evergreen Regional Properties LLC v. Aretha R. Ahenakew, restitution of premises.
US Bank NA v. Ben Jones, money claimed owed.
US Bank NA v. James L. Smith, money claimed owed.
Numerica Credit Union v. Rank Littlefield, money claimed owed.
EWNI Enterprises LLC v. Susan Johnson, foreclosure.
Tan T. Nguyen v. Raymond White, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Steven Mathers and Judith McGee Defoe v. Jonathan and Jodi Clausen, complaint.
Stephen Hannum v. Carolyn S. Schmitz, complaint for quiet title.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Dahlin, William E., Jr. and Mary E.
Barkuloo, Amanda H. and Emmitt R.
Davis, Jennifer L. and Louis A.
Requilman, Inna and Jordan K.
Hansen, Margaret J. and Matthew J.
Semenenko, Dmitrii and Lukasheva, Anna
Potter, Cassie L. and Todd D.
Sanders, Kristine and Craig
Criminal sentencings
Judge John O. Cooney
Jillian O. Yoakum, 32; 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 in community custody, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Michael D. Kinne, 36; $100 restitution, 43 months in prison, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Brady A. Sonnenberg, Spokane; debts of $143,445.
Shane L. Lipstein, Colbert; debts of $125,614.
Ryan W. Stocks, Spokane; debts of $88,569.
Samantha R. Brown, Liberty Lake; debts of $45,666.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Robert D. Wright, 34; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Jaylene M. Williams, 20; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.
Eunece C. Strand, 35; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Jacob D. Thompson, 40; $750 fine, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Daniel J. Rodgers, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Daniel J. Russert, 21; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Morgana C. Steele, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Evan A. T. Theriot, 23; $750 fine, three days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jordan E. Trenter, 33; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Michael L. Yaeger, 55; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
