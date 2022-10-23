100 years ago in Spokane: A private detective and the bootlegger who punched him gave vastly differing explanations for the incident

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The life of an undercover detective on the bootlegging beat had its perils, according to the Revelare Detective Agency’s W. L. Rowan, who was responsible for dozens of arrests in Spokane.

He claimed that George Pillar, proprietor of a “soft drink parlor” on Bernard Street, socked him in the jaw after Rowan caused him to be arrested on liquor charges.

Rowan said he ran into Pillar at the courthouse after his trial and Pillar “seemed friendly and invited me to call on him at the soft drink parlor,” which he did.

Pillar told Rowan his evidence had been fair. But then when Rowan was distracted, Pillar blindsided him “a terrific blow.”

Pillar told a vastly different story. He said Rowan came to his parlor and told him that for $100, he would go easy on testimony against Pillar’s wife, who was set for trial on similar charges. Pillar claimed that Rowan said, “You’re going to the penitentiary, but you don’t want your wife to go there, too, do you?”

“Well, I couldn’t stand that any longer and I hit him in the jaw and then hit him again on the other side of his face,” Pillar said.

Pillar said he was taking out a warrant against the detective for attempting to collect bribery.

The Spokane County sheriff said Pillar’s threat was “a frame up,” and that the “bootleggers are sore because they (the detectives) have been the cause of so many convictions.”

From the delinquency beat: Juvenile Court Judge R.M. Webster listed all of the corrupting influences on teen boys and girls: Vaudeville shows, movies, country dance halls, roadhouses and “night rides in automobiles.”

He said that very few vaudeville shows are “free from improper entertainment,” and that many moving pictures “offer something salacious and indecent, disguised as a spectacle, ancient history or art.”

As an example, he cited the film “The Queen of Sheba,” a hit movie famous in part for the revealing costumes worn by leading lady Betty Blythe.