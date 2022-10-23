A Grip on Sports: The Big Sky never fails to deliver football excitement, even in unexpected places

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Saturday’s end can come at any time. But usually it ends whenever we figure out we’ve had enough college football for the day. Such was the case last night, though the final game was a bit of a surprise.

•••••••

• Some folks love when Hawaii is playing a home game and it’s on ESPN. A 10 p.m. start for us mainland folks means a finish just about when the bars close. We’re not part of that degenerate crowd. Nope.

Heck, last night’s Big Sky Conference showdown game in Sacramento, a game that that threatened to bleed into this morning, was more than enough for us. That it capped a near-perfect day for that always-exciting conference was just part of the plan.

OK, we jest. Who knew it would be such a great day in the Sky? Other than whomever put together the schedule.

For us, it began in the early afternoon, when we occasionally peaked in on Idaho’s game with visiting Portland State. The Vandals’ second half, in which they outscored the visitors by about a gazillion, kept them among the undefeated teams in conference play. And the only one of the three that was expected to be among the powers in August.

The other two? Montana State, which finished second in the FCS last season, and Sacramento State, the defending league champions.

Neither of them had it easy Saturday.

The Bobcats played a wet, wild game in Bozeman that not only illustrated the importance of the long snapper, it should be played on constant repeat on Chris Rubio’s website. (For those of you who do not know, Rubio runs a school for long-snappers – ya, there is a school for everything in sports.)

Weber State long snapper Grant Sands, a well-regarded veteran, launched four snaps over the punter’s head, all leading to safeties and helping third-ranked Montana State stay undefeated in conference with a 43-38 victory. The Wildcats, ranked fifth coming in, suffered their first loss of the year.

Second-ranked Sacramento State didn’t need such largesse. But they needed a fourth-quarter rally to catch No. 7 Montana and win 31-24 in overtime. The game, on ESPN2, stretched almost to midnight but the nearly four-hour time commitment was well worth it. It was a hard-hitting, well-played battle between two of the FCS’ best teams. And it was Montana’s second-consecutive loss, dropping the preseason favorites all but out of the conference race.

Montana State sits atop the standings with a 5-0 mark. Sac State and Idaho are right behind at 4-0. Those two meet next week in California. Sadly, neither face the Bobcats, who have a bye this week and then two relatively easy road games – Northern Arizona and Cal Poly – before finishing the season with the Montana rivalry game at home.

With Sacramento State still having to play Idaho (at home) and Weber (on the road), it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Hornets, Bobcats, Wildcats and Vandals all tie atop the standings with one loss. Wouldn’t that be something? And par for the Big Sky’s course this season. Or just about any season.

• There was one disappointment Saturday. Eastern Washington’s game with Cal Poly was listed in the S-R as being televised on SWX. Well, there was one game between the schools on the channel. But it was the 2018 game. From Cheney.

Talk about feeling letdown. We were all ready to watch the Eagles win their first Big Sky game of the year on the big screen from the comfort of our living room and, nope. We’re stuck watching it on our phone.

Now, that’s on us. We still haven’t figured out how to stream ESPN+ on our majestic television without using Apple TV. That wasn’t an option last night as we wanted to watch the Huskies’ game as well. The back and forth just isn’t worth the time or energy.

Washington’s win at Cal ended up on our TV (along with the occasional look-in at the final Star Wars movie) and the Eagles flew under the radar on the iPhone.

Not perfect, but neither was the game. Far from it. Eastern and Cal Poly took turns turning the ball over – sometimes on consecutive plays – or throwing short, not very productive passes. Neither had a conference win coming in and the matchup, pitting EWU’s last two football coaches, took on the look of a game between siblings.

The Eagles outlasted Cal Poly 17-10.

•••

WSU: The Cougars had a bye yesterday. So did Utah. It’s not a coincidence. The two meet Thursday night in Pullman. Colton Clark has his first look at the game. If you’re wondering, it is supposed to be cold, though dry, that night. … We banged on this drum for much of the preseason. It was pretty obvious Washington State’s fortunes were going to rest on its untested offensive line. That’s been the case, as Jacob Thorpe outlines in this column. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, the showdown in Eugene turned mainly on quarterback play (and an onside kick). The Ducks’ Bo Nix was focused, it didn’t seem as if Dorian Thompson-Robinson was as solid on that front. Oregon’s 45-30 victory not only kept it atop the conference standings, it kept the Ducks in the playoff picture. UCLA will have to regroup after its first loss. … That’s part of what Jon Wilner delves into in his usual Saturday night Mercury News column. … As we mentioned above, Washington won 28-21 in Berkeley. It was the Huskies’ first road win in a while and made them bowl-eligible. … California’s season is slipping away again. … Stanford lost to Oregon State by one point on a last-second throw a couple weeks ago. Then it won by two at Notre Dame. Yesterday it picked up a one-point win, holding off Arizona State, 15-14. The Sun Devils lost the momentum their coaching change wrought. … Colorado looked like the team it was under now-fired Karl Dorrell, as Oregon State broke the Buffs’ will in a 42-9 victory and became bowl eligible. … Arizona had a bye as well. … We wondered when someone would write about this.

EWU: Yes, we have Dan Thompson’s story on the Eagles’ win in California. But we also want to make sure you don’t skip Dave Boling’s story on former Eastern coach Dick Zornes. It is a master class in how to write a remembrance without being maudlin. It is also a fun read about one of our favorite football coaches the area has ever produced. We once spent some time with Zornes and Ed Fisher when they were helping Ed’s son Adam coach at East Valley. What stands out for me from that experience was how expressive Zornes’ hands were. Not in an Italian, talk-with-them sort of way but how beat up the fingers were. They were the hands of a man who spent his life in football’s trenches, using those hands to not only play the game but to teach it. Occasionally, one of the digits became collateral damage. We are sure it never slowed him a bit. Or changed his hands-on approach. … Around the Big Sky, we delved into Sacramento State’s and Montana State’s wins above, linking stories there. … UC Davis played like the team everyone thought it was, routing Northern Colorado. … Northern Arizona traveled to Pocatello and picked up a 24-10 win over Idaho State.

Idaho: The Vandals rolled Portland State in the second half. Peter Harriman was in the Kibbie Dome and has this game story. … We can also pass along Geoff Crimmins’ photo gallery.

Whitworth: The Pirates’ offense got on a roll and never stopped. Whitworth picked up a 42-14 win at Willamette.

Preps: Yes, Friday night was exciting. And Dave Nichols covers it all here in his Friday Night (High)lights column. But Saturday was good too. Dave has a roundup of all the action and this coverage of Clarkston’s 24-17 win over Shadle Park at U-High.

Chiefs: Spokane went across the mountains and fell 8-3 to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Seahawks: It’s been a surprisingly successful season thus far. But a win today in Los Angeles over the Chargers would give the Hawks some street cred. … There is a lot to watch today, including a couple fresh faces.

•••

• We sat on our can way too much yesterday. Between football and a work meeting we failed to muster as many steps as usual. We will make up for it today. We promise. By the way, Nick Saban owns Mike Leach. That is all. Until later …