Business beat

Banking

Rene Ghirarduzzi has been promoted to real estate marketing coordinator for Mountain West Bank in Coeur d’ Alene. Ghirarduzzi has been with the bank since 2015, previously working as a senior administrative assistant and customer service representative.

Health care

Stephanie Swarthout has been hired as the new clinical dietitian for Cancer Care Northwest. Swarthout graduated from Kansas University Medical Center with a Master of Science in Dietetics and Nutrition.

Education

The College Success Foundation has hired or promoted seven new employees in various roles and locations around Spokane. DeVonte Gorman has been hired as a school-based adviser for North Central High School. Gorman previously worked for the Mead School District. Ingrid Rivera has been promoted as the college preparatory adviser for North Central High School, after previously working as the school-based adviser at the school. Brittney Richards has been transferred to become the Spokane Community College and Washington State University program officer. Richards previously worked as the programs officer for Eastern Washington University. Julie-Ann Pearson has been promoted to program officer at Eastern Washington University, having previously worked as the college preparatory adviser at North Central High School. Diane Nelson has been hired as a program officer for Spokane Falls Community College and Whitworth University, after previously working at Gonzaga University. Lauren Garske has been hired as program manager of college services, after previously working at Reach for the Future.

Law

Troy Sims has been hired at Piskel Yahne Kovarik, PLLC as an associate attorney, focusing on business law, real estate law and commercial litigation. Sims is a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law and previously worked for the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office.

Thor R. Tangvald has been hired at Winston & Cashatt law office as an associate attorney, focusing on estate planning, elder law and business planning. Tangvald is a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law and previously clerked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

Honors

Denise Lundy has been elected as Idaho Realtors Association president. Lundy is the association’s first president from Coeur d’Alene since 2003.