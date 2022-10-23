NFL Locals: Spokane’s Brett Rypien fills in for Russell Wilson as Broncos struggles continue

From staff reports

The ride in “Broncos Country” looks more like a dingy donkey than a long-haired steed with each passing week.

Spokane native Brett Rypien (Shadle Park) was handed the saddle Sunday and fared about as well as the $245 million man he was replacing, as the Denver Broncos were held under 10 points for the third time this season in a 16-9 loss to the visiting New York Jets.

Rypien, starting at quarterback in place of injured Russell Wilson, completed 24 of 46 attempts for 225 yards and one interception.

The Broncos took a 9-7 lead in the second quarter, but were held scoreless in the second half, punting five times and turning the ball over on downs.

Rypien, in his second career start, heaved a pass intented for Cortland Sutton late in the fourth quarter that could’ve tied the game, but it was broken up by Ahmad Gardner.

“Did I put it in a perfect spot, probably not,” Rypien said of the pass after the game. “When our defense is playing as good as our defense is, we shouldn’t be losing games. That’s point-blank period a fact.”

Denver’s 15.2 points per game is worst in the league, while their defense is allowing the fourth fewest at 16.5.

Wilson is questionable to return for next Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters he’s trending in the right direction.

Wilson, who has a partially torn hamstring, said last week he’s quick to heal and has, “Wolverine blood,” referencing the Marvel X-Men character.

• Linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) returned to the Carolina Panthers after missing two weeks with a shoulder injury and helped send Tom Brady to one of his lowest lows as a pro during a 21-3 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, who briefly retired last offseason and has been shadowed by divorce rumors, said last week there’s, “No retirement in my future.”

He may want to reconsider.

Brady launched a gimme 64-yard touchdown to Mike Evans on the third play of the game, but it bounced off the All-Pro’s hands. Tampa Bay couldn’t recover, as Luvu and the Panthers forced six punts and sent the Buccaneers to their fourth loss in five games.

“No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said. “No one feels good about how we’ve played or what we’re doing.”

It’s the first time since 2002 that a Brady-led team has fallen below .500 after Week 7.

Luvu finished with four tackles.

• Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (WSU) made five tackles in a 44-23 win over the host San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco and newly acquired running back Christian McCaffery jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but were stiffed for most of the game, as the Chiefs forced three turnovers.

McCaffery handled eight carries for 38 yards in his debut and added two catches for 24 yards.

Samson Ebukam (EWU) and the 49ers were picked apart by Patrick Mahomes, who completed 25 of 34 attempts for 423 yards and three touchdowns.

Ebukam had three tackles in the loss.