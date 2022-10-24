A Grip on Sports: Though the Seahawks won again, their fans once more await news of a possible injury

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Nice things just seem to slip through our hands here in the Pacific Northwest. Examples abound but we’ll stay away from the past today and focus on the present – and how it impacts the future.

• The Seattle Seahawks were once the best team in the NFL. Not that long ago. They no longer are. In fact, after an offseason of tumult, it seemed as if they were destined for a major remodel. A down-to-the-studs remodel.

Russell Wilson gone. Bobby Wagner gone. Duane Brown gone. Chris Carson gone. In other words, veterans who had carried the load, figuratively and literally, torn from of Seattle like a flimsy roof in in hurricane.

What was left didn’t seem strong enough to stand strong against the NFC West, not too long ago the best division in the NFL.

Turns out, at least in the first half of the season, the Seahawks have built something special. Their 37-23 victory in the mansion of the NFL, Los Angeles’ So-Fi Stadium, not only knocked the Chargers back a bit but us as well. The offense continued its early season run – it may be the best in the league. The defense showed recent changes have been a needed tonic after a slow start. Even the special teams, a liability the past couple weeks, didn’t hurt.

The Hawks are 4-3 and, believe it or not, in first place in the West.

And yet here Seattle fans are, on a Monday morning, hoping against hope they haven’t lost their most-imposing bauble, receiver DK Metcalf, to a knee injury.

Metcalf went up for a touchdown pass Sunday. Didn’t come down with it. Got up, seemed a little off, and walked to the Seattle bench. Within minutes word came he had a knee injury and would not return.

(As an aside, not too long after, a Charger defender tried to jump in the same area of the So-Fi turf and his knee gave out. J.C. Jackson didn’t get up. He had to be carted off. His season is done.)

How bad is Metcalf’s injury? It wasn’t known Sunday. Pete Carroll shared the news X-rays were negative but that isn’t the best way to ascertain the severity of a knee injury. An MRI is needed. It will be done. Seahawk followers are not breathing today.

Nice things have happened to Seattle in the first seven weeks. But some bad things have as well. Rashaad Penny is out for the year. Jamal Adams is as well. Tyler Lockett has been banged up. Now Metcalf’s status is up in the air.

Nice things just don’t seem to last in this part of the world.

• Once more the Hawks’ rookie class showed its worth. Kenneth Walker III was Sunday’s star – 168 yards on 23 carries, including a 74-yard touchdown run – but all the others had a hand in the win.

Seattle was playing a third-string right guard for much of the game but the offensive line still held up, in large part due to the rookie tackles. The defensive backfield, with a couple more rookies playing extensively, did a good job limiting Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ passing game.

Maybe this group of first-year players can buck the trend. Can actually settle in and be the nice thing that lasts.

• We searched our memory last night. Back to the days of Wilt Chamberlain and Richie Ashburn. Nope, we’ve never rooted for a Philadelphia team in our life. Not Dr. J’s. Not Mike Schmidt’s. Not even Bobby Clarke’s. Heck, we’re not all that fond of cheesesteaks.

But we will be rooting for the Phillies in the World Series. Have to. Our moral code requires it. Even if the Astros sweeping to a championship would make the M’s season-ending series seem better.

That can’t be the standard here. No sir. We feel Houston cheated its way to at least one World Series title and wasn’t really punished. That forfeits the Astros’ ability to ever be the “good guys.”

Which, in the world of sports logical, puts that mantle on Bryce Harper and the Phillies.

The Astros are the better team. They will probably win. So be it. We’ll be crossing our fingers and hoping Philadelphia does.

