History for Chron

Nationally syndicated advice columnist Ann Landers was set to take the stage inside Spokane’s Fox Theater for her first trip to the Lilac City.

The 7 p.m. show was sold out in 45 hours. Her daily columns were published in the Spokane Chronicle, among 340 newspapers in the U.S. that published her work.

Spokane Police arrested a U.S. Air Force airman who earlier had been detained by a homeowner at gunpoint.

The incident began when Juanita F. Hanson, who lived on West First Avenue, said she saw a man outside her window. She told officers that the man told her to keep quiet or he would shoot.

She dropped to the ground and screamed. Alerted, neighbors responded and chased the man into a wooded area.

Spokane Police were cruising the area when homeowner Chester B. Adams walked out of his garage with Omar K. Larmi Jr. at gunpoint. Adams said he found Larmi in his garage and took action. Officers arrested Larmi on a vagrancy charge.