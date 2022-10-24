King County adds email, text ballot tracker ahead of WA election

Renata Geraldo Seattle Times

KING COUNTY - King County’s 1.4 million voters will be able to get email or text alerts to keep them updated on whether their ballot has arrived and when it’s been counted.

Voters were previously able to manually track the process. But now, thanks to a new King County Elections system rolled out last week, voters can receive alerts notifying them of their ballot status.

The goal is to ensure voter security, Halei Watkins, a King County Elections spokesperson, told KING 5. The alerts will be the “fastest way to find out about it so you don’t have to wait for that letter in the mail,” Watkins said.

Oct. 31 is the last day to register to vote or update voter information online or by mail. The midterm Election Day is Nov. 8.

Contested races are at stake, including the most competitive Senate race since 2010 between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.

The election is mail-only statewide, though counties provide accessible voting centers for people who need help completing their ballots.

Ballots have prepaid postage. You don’t need a stamp to mail your ballot to your county elections office, but you do need to sign the ballot envelope. Voters can register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day.