Mich. school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty

By George Hunter,</p><p>Mike Martindale and Jennifer Chambers The Detroit News

PONTIAC, Mich. – A stoic Ethan Crumbley admitted to an Oakland County judge Monday that he went on a shooting rampage in Oxford High School last year that left four of his classmates dead and seven others wounded.

In what was initially to be a routine in-person pretrial hearing before Oakland Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe, Crumbley’s attorneys Monday entered the guilty plea to 24 criminal charges including terrorism causing death and first-degree murder, which carry up to life in prison.

Every available seat was occupied by the public and media. Some members of the public were directed to an overflow space in the county commissioners auditorium.

Ten uniformed deputies and several plainclothes officers were present throughout the hearing.

Crumbley’s attorney, Paulette Michel Loftin, said the defense team initially planned an insanity defense.

Outside the courtroom, Loftin described him as remorseful and said the plea was his idea.

“He wanted to accept accountability … to do the right thing,” Loftin said.

Oxford parent Danielle Krozek watched the plea on a live link into the Oakland County courtroom and said it was the first step in holding the shooter accountable for his actions on Nov. 30.

“While today has given some relief, this is not over. … Accountability must be taken by the parents for their negligence and the school district for the failure to implement threat assessment procedures according to the policy. This will not be easy but necessary for this community to heal,” Krozek said.

During the hearing that commenced 21 minutes after the scheduled 8:30 a.m. start time, Crumbley, his left hand manacled to a waist chain, answered a series of questions on the charges from Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast.

“Is it true that your actions on Nov. 30, 2021, caused the deaths of (students Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling), and that it was your intention to kill them?”

“Yes,” the 16-year -old replied in a soft voice, nodding. At times, his replies were so soft Rowe asked him to speak up.

Keast then asked about the 9 mm handgun that was used in the Nov. 30 killings.

“Is it true that the firearm that you used on Nov. 30 was purchased on Nov. 26, 2021, by your father James Crumbley?”

The 16-year-old responded “yes” and confirmed he asked his father to buy the gun, which he picked out, and paid for it with his own money.

When Keast asked Crumbley if the gun used in the shooting was not kept in a safe or locked container, Crumbley asked him to repeat the question.

“Is it true on Nov. 30, 2021, when you obtained the firearm it was not kept in a locked container or safe,” Keast asked.

“Yes, it was not locked,” Crumbley replied.

Following the questioning, the judge said: “I accept the plea.”

The 26-minute hearing concluded after the judge set a Feb. 9 in-person hearing. “We must continue to conduct a review hearing every 30 days because the defendant is a minor,” the judge added, setting that hearing for Nov. 29.

“His admission of guilt for murder, attempted murder and terrorism was not at all easy to hear,” Oxford parent Krozek said. “His admission of guilt has even likely helped build a stronger case against his parents. He admitted they purchased the gun he selected, for himself, with his money and it remained accessible to him and not locked or stored.”

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both facing involuntary manslaughter charges and are expected to stand trial at a date to be determined in early 2023.

Several relatives of victims filed into a jury room in Rowe’s chambers to discuss the accepted plea with Prosecutor Karen McDonald. Stifled cries could be heard coming from the room.

Nicole Beausoliel, whose daughter Madisyn Baldwin was fatally shot, began shaking and choking back sobs at the mention of her daughter’s name. She was consoled and hugged by two women.

Two lawyers who are representing victims’ families against Oxford schools and employees, said they would continue to dig for the truth.

Attorneys Wolf Mueller and Ven Johnson described Crumbley’s admissions – to paying for the gun with his own money and taking it to school in his backpack – as significant.

Mueller said he was “shocked” by Crumbley’s cold-blooded manner and “showing no emotion” in court.

“We still need to get answers,” said Johnson. “But one thing we know is he ain’t getting out until the end of his life.”

Oxford parent Brian Cooper, who has two teens at the high school and two younger children, watched the plea after it happened Monday morning.

“There is an overall feeling of emptiness. He acted with intentions and needs to spend the en tirety of his life in prison,” Cooper said. “Yes, his parents failed him. I am unable to get past the anger I have toward the school for being the ultimate failure. Their inaction resulted in that plea today. I feel it did not need to happen and to me that is unforgivable to all of the families who lost a child, had children that were shot and all the students that will bear the burden of this trauma for the rest if their lives.”