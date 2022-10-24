Nine people flee from burning home in Chief Garry Park

Nine people evacuated a burning home on Monday morning in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood before fire crews extinguished the flames, the Spokane Fire Department said.

A caller reported that her home on the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue was “filling with smoke and fire in the attic” at about 8:05 a.m., the department said in a news release.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes of the call and reported large amounts of dark brown smoke from the top floor of a one-and-a-half story Craftsman-style home, the release said.

Four adults and five children made it safely out of the home before fire crews arrived. Ten firetrucks and 28 firefighters responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.