Spokane police investigating body discovered near Spokane River

Spokane police are investigating a body that was discovered near the Spokane River on Sunday.

The body was reported at about 4 p.m. “in a remote location adjacent to the Peaceful Valley Neighborhood,” the department said.

Few details were available on Monday, but police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said that “suspicious circumstances were noted at the scene.” The department later said in a news release that the circumstances were “indicative of possible criminality.”

Spokane police detectives are investigating.

The identity of the dead person will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.