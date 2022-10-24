Washington State post Mouhamed Gueye named to preseason All-Pac-12 first team

PULLMAN – Mouhamed Gueye, an NBA draft prospect who is entering his second season at Washington State, landed on the All-Pac-12 first team when the conference announced its preseason selections Monday.

The 6-foot-11 post from Senegal started 33 of 35 games as a true freshman last year, helping the Cougars to their best season in a decade – a 22-win campaign and an appearance in the semifinal round of the NIT.

A four-star recruit out of Prolific Prep (Napa, California), Gueye averaged 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and just under one block per game during one of the most productive rookie seasons in WSU program history.

He was named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team last season after emerging quickly as an “elite rim protector,” per coach Kyle Smith, with fast-developing post moves and a workable jump shot. Gueye logged three double-doubles last year and recorded a season-high 25 points in the Cougars’ win over Washington on Feb. 23. He put up 23 points and snagged six rebounds in the Cougars’ scrimmage last weekend against Loyola Marymount.

“I think Mouhamed will take a big step forward (offensively),” Smith said recently.

Gueye declared for the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal in April and spent the spring auditioning for pro teams and soaking in advice before electing to return to Pullman in June. He told The Spokesman-Review this summer that he wanted to explore his options, but coming back to WSU was always his top choice.

“I tried to work on everything,” he said last week of participating in the pre-draft process. “I feel like I’ve gotten better in a lot of aspects, just due to me being here last year and knowing how we play and knowing what’s coming.”

ESPN projects Gueye to be taken in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft. Before then, he will take on an expanded role in a young WSU frontcourt that will be without starting center Dishon Jackson for an indefinite stretch because of an unspecified medical issue. Gueye is WSU’s lone returning post player. Forward Efe Abogidi signed with G League Ignite this offseason.

Gueye is one of WSU’s team captains, along with junior guard TJ Bamba.

“He’s a good leader,” Smith said last week of Gueye. “(The captains) will have different roles now, but I feel like they have put in the time and have the respect of their teammates.”

Gueye and Bamba will accompany Smith to the Pac-12’s media day, which will be held Wednesday in San Francisco.

Gueye is the third Coug since 2019 to be selected to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team. Guard Noah Williams, now playing for rival Washington, drew first-team honors before last season. Forward CJ Elleby, a free agent who spent the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, earned the distinction ahead of the 2019-20 season.

No other Cougars players were named to the all-conference preseason team, which includes 10 first-team picks, five second-teamers and six honorable mentions.

WSU will open its season at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at home against Texas State.

Joining Gueye on the all-conference first team – Tyger Campbell (UCLA), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA), Branden Carlson (Utah), Boogie Ellis (USC), Drew Peterson (USC), Harrison Ingram (Stanford), Spencer Jones (Stanford), Will Richardson (Oregon) and Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona).