Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to testify before Jan. 6 committee

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

Former White House aide Hope Hicks was set to testify to the congressional Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday.

The long-serving adviser to former President Donald Trump will sit for a transcribed deposition with the panel, which is still gathering evidence about the attack on the Capitol after its expected last public hearing earlier this month.

Hicks, 34, served as a high-level aide to Trump as he sought to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

But she reportedly candidly told Trump that he had actually lost the election and mostly stayed out of the public eye during the tumultuous final weeks of his term in the White House.

Hicks has not played a prominent role in the investigation into Trump’s scheme to stay in power. She appears to have left his inner circle by Jan. 6, 2021, when a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed effort to block Congress from certifying Biden’s win.

Hicks formally resigned from her post after Jan. 6 but before Trump left office on Jan. 20, 2021.

A former Trump Organization communications official, Hicks served in various White House positions before leaving in 2018. She returned in 2020 as Trump’s reelection battle heated up.

———