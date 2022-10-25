Gonzaga’s Malachi Smith, Rasir Bolton named to Jerry West Award watch list

Gonzaga's Malachi Smith walks through a standing-room-only crowd at Kraziness in the Kennel night at Gonzaga University Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)

It’s been well-documented that Gonzaga’s mid-November matchup with Kentucky will highlight two of the country’s top big men. The game could also feature a few of the country’s top shooting guards.

Gonzaga’s Malachi Smith and Rasir Bolton were named Tuesday to the watch list for the Jerry West Award, given annually to college basketball’s top shooting guard.

The other school with multiple representatives on the 20-player watch list was Kentucky, which had Antonio Reeves and Carson Wallace honored.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to face at least two other players on the list, matching up against Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi during Friday’s exhibition game in Frisco, Texas, and playing Baylor’s Adam Flagler on Dec. 2 in a neutral-site game held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Zags could also meet up with Duke and freshman guard Tyrese Proctor if both schools advance to the championship game of the PK85 in Portland.

Smith is entering his first season with the Zags after prior stops at Chattanooga and Wright State. The Belleville, Illinois, native claimed Southern Conference Player of the Year honors last season and was the recipient of the Lou Henson Award, which recognizes the top midmajor player in college basketball.

In his final season at Chattanooga, Smith averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals.

Bolton transferred to Gonzaga ahead of the 2021-22 season after playing at Iowa State and Penn State . The 6-foot-3 guard found immediate success in Spokane, starting in all 32 games en route to earning All-West Coast Conference honorable mention.

Bolton averaged 11.2 points and led the Zags in 3-point shooting with 64 made 3-pointers and a clip of 46%.