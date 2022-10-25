Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Shadle Park Booster Craft Show – Annual craft show featuring items from local craftspeople for sale. Saturday, 9 a.m. Shadle Park High School, 4327 N. Ash St. Free. (509) 354-6700.

Classes/Workshops

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all-levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20/class. (509) 447-9277.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Dementia Friends Information Session – Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think about, act toward and talk about dementia. We’ll discuss five key messages about dementia, activities to raise understanding and actions that support people living with dementia. Presented by Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington. Registration is required. Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Christmas Wreath Class – A contemporary spin on a classic rustic vine wreath. A glue gun and glue sticks, a pair of wire cutters and scissors will be needed to take the class. All other materials and supplies will be provided. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $50. (208) 762-4825.

Lighting a Path to Authentic Healthcare Transformation – In this presentation, leading palliative care physician, author and public advocate for improving care through the end of life, Dr. Byock will examine tangible ways our field contributes to redesigning healthcare systems. Breakfast is included at this event. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3f1fq7V. Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $125. (208) 772-7994.

Adult Beginning Dance with Anne Chamberlin – Private lessons in ballroom or swing are available for weekly or one time only by appointment. No age limit/no partner needed. For information and appointments, contact Anne at (208) 448-2601; anne.wildthing@wildblue. Friday, 6-7 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $35/four week session. (509) 447-9277.

Felt Stories and Early Literacy – Learn how felt stories develop early literacy and early math skills. You’ll learn how to make easy felt stories and leave with one felt story ready to use. Felt and patterns will be supplied. Please bring your own fabric scissors. Registration is required. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Intermediate Final Cut Pro Workshop – Intermediate workshop on video editing. Bring your own video footage or clips to work on. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 893-8400.

