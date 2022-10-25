Post Falls police investigating break-in that led to stabbing
Oct. 25, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:23 p.m.
A person was stabbed after allegedly breaking into a home of an acquaintance Sunday night in Post Falls.
A fight broke out between the suspect and the residents at the home at the 100 block of South Cedar Street, after which the suspect was stabbed and pushed out, the Post Falls Police Department said Monday in a statement.
Police responded to the call at about 11 p.m. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
Post Falls police located the suspect in a vehicle nearby. Officers detained the suspect and began to treat what police described as “serious stab wounds” until paramedics took over.
The suspect was transported to Kootenai Health.
The Post Falls Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Brad Johnson at (208) 773-3517.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.