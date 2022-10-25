The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Gretchen Dornay scores go-ahead goal, Lewis and Clark girls soccer advances at district

Oct. 25, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:43 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

District 8 4A

Lewis and Clark 3, Chiawana 1: Gretchen Dornay scored the go-ahead goal off an assist by Faith Shaw in the 60th minute and the third-seeded Tigers (13-4) topped the sixth-seeded Riverhawks (11-4) in a first-round game at Gonzaga Prep.

Caeli Dornay had a pair of assists and Shelby Dirks made six saves for LC, which travels to second-seeded Richland in a semifinal on Saturday.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Hanford 0: Jennah Wanner scored two goals with an assist and the top-seeded Bullpups (14-2) blanked the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (5-11) in a first-round game. G-Prep hosts Kamiakin in a semifinal on Saturday.

Kamiakin 5, Central Valley 1: The fourth-seeded Braves (13-3) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bears (0-15) in a first-round game.

CV faces seventh-seeded Hanford in an elimination game on Saturday.

District 8 3A

Mead 2, Cheney 0: Teryn Gardner scored two goals, with an insurance marker in the 62nd minute, and the second-seeded Panthers (13-3) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Blackhawks (8-9) in a first-round game at Union Stadium.

Mead faces Mt. Spokane on Saturday in a semifinal.

Ridgeline 8, Hermiston 0: Preslie Young scored three goals and the fourth-seeded Falcons (11-4) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Bulldogs (2-13) in a first-round game.

Natalie Thompson scored one goal and had two assists for the Falcons, who face top-seeded Southridge on the road on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane 2, Walla Walla 0: Tayvi Walker scored an insurance goal in the 64th minute and the visiting sixth-seeded Wildcats (11-4) eliminated the third-seeded Blue Devils (4-12) in a first-round game.

Southridge 2, University 0: Angelina Keister scored an insurance goal in the 73rd minute and the Suns (10-6) eliminated the Titans (9-7) in a first-round game in Kennewick. U-Hi’s Aubree Carpenter made 10 saves.

District 7 1A

Freeman 9, Medical Lake 0: Aubrey Gregory scored four goals with two assists and the Scotties (9-6) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-15) in a first-round game.

Rylee Russell and Avery Gass scored two goals apiece for the Scotties, who face Lakeside in a semifinal on Thursday.

Colville 1, Riverside 0 (SO): Dustie Palm scored the go-ahead goal in a shootout and Olivia Kroll had seven saves as the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-9-0) beat the Rams (5-9-0) first-round game.

Olivia Kroll made seven saves in the shutout. Colville faces Deer Park in a semifinal on Thursday.

Volleyball

Mead 3, North Central 0: Danikah Johnson and Romy Tyler had nine kills apiece and the Panthers (12-0, 8-0) swept the visiting Wolfpack (4-10, 1-7) 25-15, 25-10, 25-6 in a 4A/3A match.

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 0: The Tigers (7-7, 5-3) swept the visiting Saxons (8-7, 3-5) 25-22, 25-11, 25-23 in a 4A/3A match.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 2: Maddie Finnegan had 22 kills and the visiting Bullpups (8-7, 5-3) beat the Blackhawks (9-6, 3-5) 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 24-26, 18-16 in a 4A/3A match. Navi Islam-Zwart had 13 kills and six aces for the Blackhawks.

Ridgeline 3, Central Valley 0: Mack Beckett had 20 assists with three aces and the visiting Falcons (8-4, 5-3) swept the Bears (1-12, 0-8) 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Corrine Westby had 10 kills for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 2: Maggie Degenhart had 25 kills and the Wildcats (12-0, 8-0) beat the visiting Titans (6-9, 2-6) 22-25, 25-8, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10 in a 4A/3A match. Ashlyn Aaron had 13 kills for University.

Pullman 3, West Valley 0: Margot Keane had 13 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (11-3, 8-0) swept the Eagles (5-9, 4-4) 25-8, 25-6, 25-13 in a 2A match

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 1: Abbey Flerchinger had 13 kills and the Highlanders (7-5, 6-2) beat the visiting Knights (3-11, 1-7) 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 in a 2A match.

Clarkston 3, Rogers 0: Maddie Kaufman had six kills and the visiting Bantams (5-6, 5-3) beat the Pirates (0-13, 0-8) 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 in a 2A match. Lela Smith had seven kills for the Pirates.

