Social Calendar

Purple for a Purpose – The Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition along with Stop the Silence Spokane, has created Purple for a Purpose for Domestic Violence Awareness for October, partnering with over 100 local businesses, restaurants, bars and coffee houses. A portion of sales from this event will go directly to support domestic violence victims in the Spokane community. For a full list of participating businesses, go to purple4apurpose.com or facebook.com/purpleforapurposespokane.

SpookWalk – Wander the streets of historic Browne’s Addition and hear ghostly stories of old-timers and new-timers who may still watch the passing of time from the windows of mansions and bungalows. This is a fundraising event for Coeur d’Alene Park. Sponsored by Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park. Two walking tours are offered Sunday and Oct. 31, time slots of 6:30-8:30 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. are available. Browne’s Addition. $25. (509) 850-0056.

Ghostball: A Halloween Charity Event – Ghost Ball is Elevations Spokane’s largest fundraising event of the year which raises money to provide children with physical limitations access to the resources and support needed to improve their family’s overall quality of life. Evening will feature an exclusive VIP red carpet walk, entertainment from our Celebrity MC Mark Peterson and food, including a fry bar. Purchase your tickets at bit.ly/3yQnoaD. Sunday, 7 p.m. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $100. (509) 279-7000.

Fourth Annual “Coasters” Exhibit and Fundraiser – This exhibit and fundraiser will benefit the local nonprofit, “Project Lift Up.” It succeeds through the generosity of creatives throughout the community of Spokane and beyond. All coasters donated will sell for $10 each, with all sales benefiting Project Lift Up. Complete information can be found at Tracksidestudio.net or LightaLamp.org. Friday, Nov. 4-5, 5 p.m. Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St. free. (509) 863-9904.

18th Annual Heritage Program Fundraiser – This year’s topic is “Out of the Gravel, The Business of History.” All proceeds will benefit the Spokane Valley Heritage Museum’s Preservation Programs. Online registration is available on the Museum’s website, spokanevalleymuseum.com/. Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. (509) 688-0300.