Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for Oct. 27

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review

Outdoor writer Andy Walgamott recently wrote that what was being billed as the “inaugural Washington Fish & Wildlife Management Reform Convention” kicked off Oct. 19 on Vashon Island, featuring some of WDFW’s fiercest courtroom and management opponents, free vegan food and a chance to hobnob with a powerful state lawmaker. The two-day event featured representatives from Wild Fish Conservancy, The Conservation Angler, Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society of the United States and Washington Wildlife First, among others. Their aim was to “bring together fish and wildlife advocates from around the state to discuss a path toward transforming the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife into an agency that prioritizes conservation over consumption, emphasizes the intrinsic value of individual animals and healthy ecosystems, and represents the values of all the people of the state.” Walgamott goes on to say “This is ultimately another step in a longer process that aims to uncouple WDFW and the Fish and Wildlife Commission from their strongest traditional supporters, and the convention implies a much more well-organized effort that Washington hunters and anglers should take note of.”

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for beautiful photos for next year’s Spring Turkey Hunting Rules and Regulations pamphlet. The theme is “Preparing for the Hunt.” Send WDFW your photos for a chance to win. Photo ideas for this theme include scouting trips, equipment preparation, setting up decoys, or showing new or young hunters the ropes. Submit your photos before Tuesday. Winners will be announced on WDFW's Facebook page .

A friend and I got up early and were hunting opening day pheasants in the rain last Saturday morning near Endicott, Wash. We didn’t see another hunter until we were driving out four hours later, but we saw quite a few birds. Most were young and wet and difficult to identify as hen or cock, but we did get some nice points. I shot at only one, killing a well-colored rooster before my sopping-wet pants threatened to slip from my hips. When I got home, I found my son, Matthew, and good friend Mike Sweeney, had each harvested a whitetail buck.

Boat owners must soon decide if they're taking the boat out anymore or if it’s time to put it away for winter. If you can store your boat inside, winterizing is really about taking care of the fuel and carburetors in your engines. Use Stabil in the tanks and unplug the fuel line while the engine runs to starve it of fuel. Pull any plugs and make sure water is out of the boat. A little extra work now will go a long way towards making life easy in the spring when you get out fishing again.

Fly fishing

Silver Bow Fly Shop said that with the shift in weather the window of opportunity will shrink a bit more on rivers like the St. Joe and the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene. Expect to be nymphing and streamer fishing a whole lot more, especially in the morning hours. Nymphs like stoneflies, baetis, midge pupa, hot beaded patterns, perdigons and San Juans, or hot spot jigs will be productive. Smaller flies will be more important for any surface feeders in the mid

day hours. Look for BWOs and midges to make up that mix or other small parachute/emerger patterns. Slow currents and deeper water will be important in finding fish.

Fishing on the Spokane River has been spectacular as bigger fish have been on the prowl. Nymphing overall has dominated as usual with stones, caddis pupa and attractor nymphs.

Chet Allison, president of Spokane Fly Fishers, said he has been fishing Amber Lake since October with much success. The trout, he said, are large – 16 inches and more, but they have been deep, so casting is not as effective as trolling. Chet’s go-to pattern is a Yellow Knudson Spider. Amber closes Nov. 30.

Steelhead fishing has been consistent lately on the Grande Ronde and fish size has been better this year, but swinging with sink-tips for some reason has been poor. Indicator fishing, however, has been productive with stones and attractors nymphs. The Clearwater and Snake are also fishing well.

Trout and kokanee

There is terrific fishing for Lahontan cutthroat to be had at Omak Lake on the Colville Reservation. Anglers fishing the bottom end of the lake are taking a lot of fish by trolling plugs and lures 60-80 feet down. The fish have ranged in size from 14 to 28 inches, and there are much bigger ones to be had.

Waitts Lake trout fishing never seems to turn off. Trollers are catching browns and rainbow by trolling at midlake, and fly fishermen are doing well in shallower water.

Lake Roosevelt trollers are catching rainbow in the top 10 feet of water from Swawilla to the Sanpoil Arm, but bank fishing is still a month away as most of the fish are holding over deep water.

Spiny ray





Potholes Reservoir is still producing walleye. There have also been some decent walleye reports from Banks Lake. The perch fishing at Curlew has not slowed down for anglers who don’t mind fishing in the rain. Understandingly, participation has dropped off as many fishermen are now waiting for the ice-up that has created such an outstanding winter bite in years past.

Other species





Tiger musky fishing usually shuts down in early October, but such is not the case this year as the water remains relatively warm. Successful tiger musky reports come recently from Newman, Silver and Curlew on the east side of Washington State and from Merwin on the west side.

Razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis beaches run to Oct. 30. “Digging should continue to be great on the open beaches,” said Dan Ayres, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “Most of the 26,000 harvesters who went out during the recent opener found easy digging, and if the weather cooperates, we’re expecting more of the same.” The following digs during evening low tides will proceed as scheduled:

Thursday, 8:48 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Friday, 9:35 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Saturday, 10:28 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Sunday, 11:27 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis.

The latest marine toxin levels at Mocrocks beaches were below the health guideline level. Kalaloch is closed for 2022-2023 season. More tentative dates for the other beaches are planned on Nov. 6-13 and Nov. 22-28 (including the Thanksgiving holiday), and during December. Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out.

Hunting

The Washington fall turkey general season runs through Dec. 31. There are lots of birds out there. Don’t miss out on a great fall hunting opportunity.

The early general season white-tail hunts end on Friday in most units. The late general season runs Nov. 5-19 in units 105, 108, 111, 113, 117d, 121 and 124.

With the upcoming weather finally more conducive to duck hunting, area waterfowlers are getting more serious about their quests. Local ducks are still hanging around, and though not in huge numbers, there seems to be a lot of mallards on Long Lake. The northern migration from Canada is still on hold, but could begin soon, as the provinces are cooling down quickly.

Deer hunters north of Spokane report seeing quite a few ruffed grouse. The broods have mostly dispersed. With the wet conditions and falling leaves, the best grouse hunting is just beginning.

Pheasant hunters in the Palouse area appeared to have had poor to fair success on Saturday’s opener, but they attributed their lack of shooting to the unusually thick, wet vegetation, much of it over their heads. “I thought I was going to lose my dog,” one said. “She had several long points in heavy cover and I just couldn’t get to her before the bird finally flushed out of sight.”

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com