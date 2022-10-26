The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 38° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Boy in critical condition after stabbing near Centennial Trail in Spokane Valley; suspect at large

Oct. 26, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:22 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A boy was stabbed and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon in Spokane Valley, the sheriff’s office said in a release on Wednesday.

The boy had stab wounds to his chest and torso and was listed in critical condition on Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been made.

Deputies responded to the incident at about 4:15 p.m. on the 16600 block of East Indiana Avenue, between the Centennial Trail and the river, when another boy called authorities to report that his friend had been stabbed.

The two were at the river shooting a pellet gun when the uninjured boy walked away for a minute into the trees, the sheriff’s office said. He then heard the other boy yell and saw a male in all-black clothing running away.

A K-9 unit and air support tried to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety