Classes resume at Lewis and Clark High School after electrical problem generated smoke

From staff reports

From staff reports

Students at Lewis and Clark High School were evacuated Wednesday morning after fire alarms went off from an electrical issue, according to information from Spokane Public Schools.

Smoke alarms were activated about 8 a.m. The fire department allowed students to return to the gym and commons area around 8:45 a.m., and classes resumed about 9:20 a.m., the school district said.

Smoke came from a result of “an electrical issue that could have been caused by an overheated motor,” according the school district.

No one was injured.