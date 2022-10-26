The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Business

GM: All American sites will be powered with renewables by 2025

Oct. 26, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:32 a.m.

Mary Barra, chief executive officer of General Motors, speaks in Shanghai on Sept. 15, 2017.  (Qilai Shen/Bloombrerg)
By Kalea Hall Detroit News

General Motors Co. said Wednesday that based on current projections, it will be able to power all of its U.S. sites with renewable energy by 2025 – five years ahead of its previous target of 2030.

The automaker announced last September it would push to source all renewables for U.S. sites by 2025 after saying it would do so by 2030 in January 2021.

GM has sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states, the automaker said.

GM has a list of other climate commitments, including becoming carbon neutral by 2040 with its products and operations and going all-electric with its vehicles by 2035.

