History for Chron

Authorities in Broistedt, Germany, abandoned the search for 39 miners who were trapped deep underground after a nearby dam broke and flooded the shaft.

The announcement of the search ending came after 11 family members stormed the mine’s offices demanding more information on the trapped miners.

Some 79 men escaped after the dam burst. However, floodwaters trapped 39 miners as deep as 300 feet below the surface.

Boy Scout leaders from six states ended a meeting on Spokane with a luncheon at the Ridpath Motor Inn.

The lunch ended the three-day, 44th-annual meeting of the Region XI Boy Scouts of America committee.

The event involved about 500 delegates.

More than 40 Spokane firefighters responded to a fire that destroyed a wooden building at Bennett’s Wrecking Yard on East Trent Avenue.

The fire, which started the afternoon before, burned a building that had been used to house used car parts.

Fire investigators were continuing to search for a cause for the blaze.