Letters for Oct. 26, 2022

Homelessness

“The homeless.” Seems like an innocuous enough description, doesn’t it? For a long time it was. It meant that there were people, who due to unfortunate circumstances, no longer had a home. Many housed folks were sympathetic and would help out in some way if they could. Today those two words are often spit out in a vehement, contemptuous way, whether aloud or written. Unhoused people have been stripped of their humanity by the hateful rhetoric that has overtaken our country and its communities. “The homeless” is now a vilifying descriptor of our fellow human beings. This is so chilling to me.

Kathleen Schwanz

Spokane

Support for Al French

Over 10,000 families in Spokane County have a member now enjoying a good paying job as a result of the leadership and efforts of Spokane County Commissioner Al French to recruit quality businesses to locate in Spokane. Amazon located its new distribution warehouse in the West Plains with about 4,000 jobs after working with Commissioner French. Caterpillar, High Grain Growers and Odom are among the others who have brought another 6,500 good jobs to Spokane County after encouragement and efforts by Al French and our business recruitment efforts.

The reelection of Commissioner Al French will keep him as a key member of the team in our community that benefits us all with real quality jobs and prosperity. Al has helped start a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to small businesses owned by communities of color and sits on boards focused on business growth and expansion. Commissioner French is providing a pathway to financial independence for thousands of our citizens while his opponent has no record of accomplishment.

Al French supports law enforcement as evidenced by his endorsement by Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

Reelecting Commissioner Al French will continue to build a safe and prosperous future for all the citizens of Spokane County.

Joel Crosby

Spokane

Elect Stroschein

Vote Tom Stroschein for representative for Legislative District 2B in Idaho. This new district includes Clearwater, Shoshone, Benewah, eastern and northern Kootenai County and the three southern precincts in Bonner County.

Heads up: District 2 residents inherited Heather Scott in position 2A. She runs unopposed. Vote for Tom Stroschein for position 2B as a positive counterbalance to far right extremism.

Stroschein, a retired farmer and rancher, was born and raised in Idaho. He has credentials representing the people of Idaho and he respects others. Both Tom’s father and his sister served in the Idaho Legislature, one a Democrat, the other a Republican. Tom knows how to work with others to accomplish goals.

Stroschein served on the Idaho Health and Welfare Board, the Idaho Farm Service Agency Board and the Idaho Wheat Commission. Stroschein was instrumental in the development of Recovery Idaho, a behavioral health and addiction program he initiated as county commissioner in Latah County, a position held for 12 years. Recovery Idaho now has programs throughout the state. Stroschein now lives in Clearwater County. He’s the fellow with the black hat on campaign signs.

Stroschein has clear intentions. His head is on straight. He’s a Democrat and he’s the best candidate. If needed, vote a split ticket to bring common sense and respect back to the Idaho legislature. Elect the best person.

Vote toward a thoughtful, balanced and more productive state legislature.

Let’s keep Idaho, Idaho. Vote for Tom Stroschein for Representative of District 2B, Idaho.

Sandra Goffinet

Orofino