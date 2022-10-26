Prep roundup: Shadle Park, Pullman advance in district girls soccer

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

Shadle Park 2, East Valley 0: Kyleigh Archer scored two goals and the Highlanders (5-10) eliminated the visiting Knights (5-12) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Shadle Park travels to top-seeded West Valley for a semifinal on Monday.

Pullman 4, Rogers 0: Savanna Chun scored one goal and assisted on another and the Greyhounds (8-7-0) eliminated the visiting Pirates (1-15-0) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Pullman will travel to Clarkston on Monday for a semifinal.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Aspyn Reed had nine kills, Ava Semprimoznik added 21 assists and the top-seeded Scotties (18-1) beat the visiting Stags (7-9) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Freeman advances to the district title match against Lakeside on Saturday. The top-seeded Scotties will host.

Deer Park, which eliminated Medical Lake in an earlier match, plays in the district third-place match against Colville.

Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had nine kills and the Eagles (13-2) swept the visiting Crimson Hawks (11-6) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Colville eliminated Riverside in a first-round match earlier in the day.