Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Shadle Park, Pullman advance in district girls soccer

Oct. 26, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

Shadle Park 2, East Valley 0: Kyleigh Archer scored two goals and the Highlanders (5-10) eliminated the visiting Knights (5-12) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Shadle Park travels to top-seeded West Valley for a semifinal on Monday.

Pullman 4, Rogers 0: Savanna Chun scored one goal and assisted on another and the Greyhounds (8-7-0) eliminated the visiting Pirates (1-15-0) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Pullman will travel to Clarkston on Monday for a semifinal.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Aspyn Reed had nine kills, Ava Semprimoznik added 21 assists and the top-seeded Scotties (18-1) beat the visiting Stags (7-9) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Freeman advances to the district title match against Lakeside on Saturday. The top-seeded Scotties will host.

Deer Park, which eliminated Medical Lake in an earlier match, plays in the district third-place match against Colville.

Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had nine kills and the Eagles (13-2) swept the visiting Crimson Hawks (11-6) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Colville eliminated Riverside in a first-round match earlier in the day.

