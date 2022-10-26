Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dejan Draca and Morgan T. Wilson, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. Dutcherson and Laura A. Barnes, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

River City Management LLC v. Sandra Murphy, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management v. Kimberly D. Woolever, restitution of premises.

Park Tower Senior Housing LP v. Sandra Claassen, restitution of premises.

Alexander Gurin v. Ryan L. Hayes, restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures Landing Off Pines LLC v. Kyle Constanza, restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Kacey R. Staves, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dylan Bridegroom, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Daveena M. Loera, money claimed owed.

Star Rentals Inc. v. Johnson Brothers Construction and Custom Fabrication LLC, complaint for money owed and against bond.

Mari Bernaldo v. Ryan Kirkingburg, complaint for damages.

Jason Bright v. Cameron Perry, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kielian, David M. and Kelly L.

Cooper, Gina M. and Joseph S.

Amalong, Christina and Andrew

Nielson, Marissa M. and Finch, Adrian K.

Steen, Mark W. and Tiffany R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Brandy Webb, 35; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Daniel L. Hickam, 39; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering and criminal mischief.

Angela M. Johnson, 41; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and two counts of third-degree theft.

Victor M. Miranda, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ryan R. Lovitt, also known as Ryan R. Lovet, 37; $5,914.76 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree malicious mischief.

Daniel M. Girton, 33; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Douglas A. Boylan, 61; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Amy R. Anderson, also known as Ann Anderson, 41; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Trenton L. Heller, 43; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order.

Joseph R. Caietti, 43; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree theft.

Danny V. Jiminez, 50; 48 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Robert L. Barksdale, 41; 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Alfred Galindo, Jr., 46; $10,564.18 in restitution, 315 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Bjarne M. Olson, 43; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct with domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Sean L. Copeland, 30; one day in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Bol A. Pennington, 22; 80 days in jail, two counts of indecent exposure.

Judge Kirstin C. O’Sullivan

Andrew J. Szep, 38; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.