A Grip on Sports: It’s been a long time since Utah has visited Pullman and that doesn’t make sense

A GRIP ON SPORTS • With the college football weekend beginning in Pullman tonight, we probably should focus on that sport. But when have we ever colored within the lines? Sure, we have some thoughts about the Cougars and Utah. But we have others as well.

• Want to know what’s weird? The last three times Washington State has played the Utes, the game as happened in Salt Lake City. For all the crud the Pac-12 receives about its officiating and its TV network and its financial problems, its scheduling gets overlooked a bit. And is the easiest to fix.

Why should one team have played another in one spot for three consecutive seasons? That doesn’t make sense. But it happens more often than one would think.

It’s silly and unnecessary. And needs to disappear. Home and away in conference shouldn’t be a problem. Ever. Fix it.

Of course, home-field advantage doesn’t always guarantee a win – just because Utah has won the last three games. Just because the Utes haven’t beaten WSU in Pullman since 2011 isn’t a big deal either. Mainly because in that stretch, due to the odd scheduling and the division format the conference employees, Utah has played in Pullman only twice in that span.

What happens tonight? Depends on two things. How the reconstituted offensive line holds up and how often the Washington State defense can force Utah into passing downs and then supply pressure without allowing quarterback Cam Rising to break the pocket.

In other words, the guys up front will have to come through for the Cougars. If not, make it four consecutive wins in the series for Utah.

• What is up with this regional (and now national) obsession with Russell Wilson? We get the national part, actually. Now that he’s not playing in the wild Northwest, that green corner in the upper left of maps ignored by the sports powers-that-be, the nation is all in with his act. It’s what Russ probably wanted when he forced his way out of Seattle.

But he’s discovered the downside of such exposure, hasn’t he? Russell Wilson does a lot of great things on and off the field during his tenure in the Emerald City. He was a wizard for a while with the Hawks, with the kids at Children’s Hospital and with his foundation. Just because he turned into a witch at the end seems to be an impetus for the Northwest to throw darts now that he’s a munchkin in Denver.

Resist the urge. Gloating, quietly, is just fine. But don’t be that person that conveniently forgets all the good and posts demeaning memes on social media. Be bigger than that.

Funny thing. By forcing the Hawks to trade him (and that’s what we believe Wilson did), he supplied the means for the team to rebuild for the coming half-decade. The players and draft picks Denver sent Seattle’s way are crucial to that effort. So is the money not earmarked toward a once-great quarterback who has lost much of what made him great.

Thanks Russ. You once again gave Seattle a gift.

• The Pac-12 men’s basketball teams took the stage yesterday. The main event is the preseason poll. But it’s not all that exciting in that UCLA and Arizona where foregone conclusions for the top two spots – in that order.

What seems to be somewhat overlooked is commissioner George Kliavkoff’s ongoing campaign to undermine UCLA’s move to the Big Ten. He doesn’t seem to be giving up, once more stoking the flames the move’s economic boom is non-existent.

It’s the long game as far as we can tell. The Bruins’ move will be hard to stop – now. But after the first media deal peters out, if Kliavkoff is right, UCLA may realize it made a huge mistake for 75% of its student athletes. And he seems to want the conference positioned in such a way as to be a viable retreat.

Will it work? We may have to wait most of a decade to find out.

WSU: With the game tonight, Colton Clark had to hit us with a bunch of items, including his pick of the winner. He's going with Utah, for many reasons. … He also has a preview and his two-minute drill. … Colton also has a story on the men's basketball team ending up eighth in the preseason poll.

Gonzaga: Another day, another award list for a Zag. This time its Julian Strawther and the Erving Award. Jim Meehan has the story. … Theo Lawson has a story on Drew Timme’s connection with Friday’s opponent, Tennessee. … Elsewhere in the WCC, BYU held its Blue and White scrimmage Wednesday and fans got to see this year’s squad.

EWU: If Eastern Washington were to win out, would it make the FCS playoffs? Hard to say. But to have any chance, they have to handle Portland State this week. Dan Thompson has a preview of the game. … Dan also has this coverage of the basketball media day for Eastern and Idaho. He covers the men and women as well. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Weber State will welcome Montana to Ogden, with both coming off losses. … Montana State has a visitor. … In basketball news, we can offer more from preseason favorite (in men’s and women’s) Montana State, Montana, Idaho State, Weber State, Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona.

Preps: Dave Nichols looks forward to this weekend’s GSL football games, as he always does, and he has a roundup of Wednesday’s action, as he always does.

Youth sports: The Podium, Spokane’s new downtown indoor facility, has earned a national award. Amy Edelen has the story.

Seahawks: DK Metcalf sat out yesterday but according to Pete Carroll he felt better. Other were back practicing, however. … Ryan Neal was sick Sunday. It didn’t show. … The defense’s revitalization has been welcome. But is it sustainable? … How about Geno Smith’s excellent play? Will it continue?

Mariners: Luke Weaver’s biggest moment last season may have come in a national anthem showdown with Robbie Ray. Now the former Kansas City reliever is Ray’s teammate in Seattle. … Will the M’s be able to close the gap with the Astros?

Kraken: Seattle returns home with some players looking for ice time.

• We will miss at least the start of the Cougar game tonight. Thursdays are reserved for other things. Which means we won’t be writing a TV Take. We’ll have to save all our thoughts, good or bad, for tomorrow in this space. Lucky you. Until later …