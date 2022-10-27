Country star Cody Johnson will play Spokane Arena

Cody Johnson has finally arrived.

The country singer-songwriter is touring behind his breakthrough album, “Human: The Double Album,” which has catapulted the Texas native to new heights.

Johnson, 35, who will perform Friday at the Spokane Arena, has the most nominations (four) for the upcoming Country Music Association Awards, which is slated for Nov. 9. Johnson is up for male vocalist, single of the year, video of the year and new artist.

“Human,” Johnson’s new single, is ubiquitous on country radio, as was the album’s lead-off track, “Til You Can’t,” which hit No. 1 for two consecutive weeks on the U.S. country radio charts.

Johnson increased his worldwide streams in 2021, growing from 2 billion to nearly 4 billion streams.

Johnson is at his best singing poignant and passionate tunes, which are all over “Human: The Double Album,” his eighth release.

Johnson is a true country character, who actually was a bull rider at the start of his musical career. There’s something relatable about Johnson’s songs, which are provocative and touching.