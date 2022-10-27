Live updates: Washington State hosts defending Pac-12 champion Utah for rare Thursday night showdown
Thu., Oct. 27, 2022
Pregame
Who needs to watch Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head when the Pac-12 is in action?
Washington State hosts Utah on Thursday night for a rare mid-week showdown at 7 p.m. on FS1.
The Cougars (4-3, 1-2 Pac-12) and No. 14 Utes (5-2, 3-1) are both coming off bye weeks, recovering from opposite sides of conference results.
WSU’s last outing was a 24-10 loss to Oregon State, where the Cougars offense continued to struggle. Meanwhile, Utah was riding high off a thrilling 43-42 upset of USC.
The defending Pac-12 Champion Utes are looking to repeat for the first time in a full season since Stanford in 2012-13. Utah, along with USC and UCLA have one conference loss apiece, while Oregon is the lone unbeaten in Pac-12 play.
WSU hasn’t played a Thursday night game since the 2017 Holiday Bowl – a 42-17 loss to Michigan State – and last played a regular season Thursday game to open the 2014 season against Rutgers, a 41-38 loss. The Cougars are 25-8-2 all-time on Thursdays.
Series history
The Utes hold a 10-9 all-time series advantage over the Cougars, winning each of the last three meetings. The Utes also hold a 5-4 series lead since joining the Pac-12.
Utah won last year 24-13 in Salt Lake City, scoring 17 unanswered points in the second half, after the Cougars held a 13-7 lead early in the third quarter. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was ineffective completing 13 of 23 attempts for 137 yards.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Cougs
