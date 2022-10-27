Live updates: Washington State hosts defending Pac-12 champion Utah for rare Thursday night showdown

From staff reports

Pregame

Who needs to watch Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head when the Pac-12 is in action?

Washington State hosts Utah on Thursday night for a rare mid-week showdown at 7 p.m. on FS1.

The Cougars (4-3, 1-2 Pac-12) and No. 14 Utes (5-2, 3-1) are both coming off bye weeks, recovering from opposite sides of conference results.

WSU’s last outing was a 24-10 loss to Oregon State, where the Cougars offense continued to struggle. Meanwhile, Utah was riding high off a thrilling 43-42 upset of USC.

The defending Pac-12 Champion Utes are looking to repeat for the first time in a full season since Stanford in 2012-13. Utah, along with USC and UCLA have one conference loss apiece, while Oregon is the lone unbeaten in Pac-12 play.

WSU hasn’t played a Thursday night game since the 2017 Holiday Bowl – a 42-17 loss to Michigan State – and last played a regular season Thursday game to open the 2014 season against Rutgers, a 41-38 loss. The Cougars are 25-8-2 all-time on Thursdays.

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟴



We are a player-first program. Our players choose the uniform combo each week. We’re honored to play another game with these helmets on. pic.twitter.com/gvI4pCcaIw — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 26, 2022

14 in the AP Poll pic.twitter.com/kAbRpHL7UY — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 23, 2022

Series history

The Utes hold a 10-9 all-time series advantage over the Cougars, winning each of the last three meetings. The Utes also hold a 5-4 series lead since joining the Pac-12.

Utah won last year 24-13 in Salt Lake City, scoring 17 unanswered points in the second half, after the Cougars held a 13-7 lead early in the third quarter. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was ineffective completing 13 of 23 attempts for 137 yards.

Team stats

Scoring WSU (4-2, 1-2) Utah (5-2, 2-1) Points Per Game 24.6 40.7 Points Allowed Per Game 20.7 22.3 Total Yards 369.3 472.7 Yards Passing 280.3 280.3 Yards Rushing 89 192.4 Yards Allowed 367.3 350.1 Pass Yards Allowed 243.6 208.2 Rush Yards Allowed 123.7 142.0

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Cameron Ward (WSU) 175-277 1,962 16 8 Cameron Rising (Utah) 148-215 1,855 15 3 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Jaylen Jenkins (WSU) 43 299 1 Tavion Thomas (Utah) 93 414 5 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD De’Zhaun Stribling (WSU) 28 359 4 Dalton Kincaid (Utah) 39 558 6

Game preview

Washington State, seeking revitalizing win, hosts confident Utah team for early-week Pac-12 showdown The Utah Utes went into their bye week on a high note after rallying past a top-10 Southern California team. The Washington State Cougars trudged into their bye week at a low point of the season after dropping back-to-back games. | Read more

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 14 Utah PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert made the rounds this week. He stopped by Pullman businesses, checked in with student-life groups and introduced himself to various WSU classes, professors and administrators. | Read more

The pick: Why Utah will beat Washington State PULLMAN – Washington State and Utah will meet for a late kickoff on a Thursday night in uncomfortably cold temperatures on the Palouse. How weird could it get? | Read more

More on the Cougs

Commentary: Five Guys must keep Cougars from being sandwiched There is an apocryphal story passed around by sportswriters at the Spokesman-Review. Well, there are many, but this one is actually true. | Read more

First look: Washington State, fresh off its bye week, stages early-week matchup with Pac-12 heavyweight Utah What is it? No. 15 Utah (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) and Washington State (4-3, 1-3), both coming off a bye week, meet in Pullman for an early-week Pac-12 matchup featuring one of the conference’s rising teams – the Utes beat No. 7 USC on Oct. 15 – and a Cougar squad looking to end its midseason slide. | Read more

‘We’re playing a bunch of combinations’: Washington State makes midseason adjustment to offensive line PULLMAN – In hopes of shoring up an offensive line that’s been shaky so far this year, Washington State is making a midseason personnel adjustment and reconstructing part of the position group. | Read more