Oct. 27, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:47 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: Formula One: Practice: Mexican Grand Prix ESPN2
1 p.m.: Qualifying: Dead on Tools 250 USA
2 p.m.: Formula One: Practice: Mexican Grand Prix ESPNEWS
Baseball, World Series
5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Washington ESPN
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix ESPN
7 p.m.: Houston at Portland Root+
Football, college
3:30 p.m.: Yale at Columbia ESPNU
5 p.m.: East Carolina at BYU ESPN2
5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Florida International CBSSN
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Columbus NHL
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college
6 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee in Frisco, Texas…………………….1510-AM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:45 a.m.: NASCAR: Qualifying: Xfinity 500 USA
10 a.m.: Formula One: Practice: Mexican Grand Prix ESPNEWS
1 p.m.: Formula One: Qualifying: Mexican Grand Prix ESPNEWS
Baseball, World Series
5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chicago NBATV
Football, college
9 a.m.: Boston College at UConn CBSSN
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Penn State Fox 28
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Iowa State FS1
9 a.m.: Toledo at Eastern Michigan ESPNU
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse ABC
9 a.m.: South Florida at Houston ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Florida vs. Georgia at TIAA Bank Field CBS
12:30 p.m.: Temple at Navy CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Illinois at Nebraska ABC
12:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Iowa ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at California FS1
12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at UCF ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State Fox 28
1 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington SWX
1 p.m.: South Alabama at Arkansas State ESPNU
4 p.m.: UAB at Florida Atlantic CBSSN
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN
4 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Marshall NFL
4 p.m.: Colorado State at Boise State FS1
4 p.m.: USC at Arizona Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan ABC
4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State CBSSN
7:30 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA ESPN
7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State FS1
Golf, men’s
5:30 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Dallas NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Los Angeles NHL
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Leicester City USA
6 a.m.: Seria A: Sassuolo vs. Napoli CBSSN
7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Fulham NBC
11:45 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. Liverpool USA
Soccer, women’s
6 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at Portland CBS
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, college
Noon: Portland State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
12:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
5 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Kamloops at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR: Xfinity 500 NBC
1 p.m.: Formula One: Mexican Grand Prix ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Minnesota at San Antonio NBATV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia CBS
10 a.m.: Chicago at Dallas Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Buffalo NBC
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s
7 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal USA
9:15 a.m.: West Ham United vs. Manchester United USA
Noon: MLS: Austin at Los Angeles ABC
5 p.m.: MLS: New York at Philadelphia FS1
Soccer, women’s
11:45 a.m.: Super League: West Ham United vs. Arsenal CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
6 a.m.: Denver vs. Jacksonville in London 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
11 a.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
