Oct. 27, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:47 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: Formula One: Practice: Mexican Grand Prix ESPN2

1 p.m.: Qualifying: Dead on Tools 250 USA

2 p.m.: Formula One: Practice: Mexican Grand Prix ESPNEWS

Baseball, World Series

5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Washington ESPN

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix ESPN

7 p.m.: Houston at Portland Root+

Football, college

3:30 p.m.: Yale at Columbia ESPNU

5 p.m.: East Carolina at BYU ESPN2

5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Florida International CBSSN

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Columbus NHL

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college

6 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee in Frisco, Texas…………………….1510-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:45 a.m.: NASCAR: Qualifying: Xfinity 500 USA

10 a.m.: Formula One: Practice: Mexican Grand Prix ESPNEWS

1 p.m.: Formula One: Qualifying: Mexican Grand Prix ESPNEWS

Baseball, World Series

5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chicago NBATV

Football, college

9 a.m.: Boston College at UConn CBSSN

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Penn State Fox 28

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Iowa State FS1

9 a.m.: Toledo at Eastern Michigan ESPNU

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse ABC

9 a.m.: South Florida at Houston ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Florida vs. Georgia at TIAA Bank Field CBS

12:30 p.m.: Temple at Navy CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Illinois at Nebraska ABC

12:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Iowa ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Oregon at California FS1

12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at UCF ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State Fox 28

1 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington SWX

1 p.m.: South Alabama at Arkansas State ESPNU

4 p.m.: UAB at Florida Atlantic CBSSN

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN

4 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Marshall NFL

4 p.m.: Colorado State at Boise State FS1

4 p.m.: USC at Arizona Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan ABC

4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA ESPN

7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State FS1

Golf, men’s

5:30 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Dallas NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Los Angeles NHL

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Leicester City USA

6 a.m.: Seria A: Sassuolo vs. Napoli CBSSN

7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Fulham NBC

11:45 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. Liverpool USA

Soccer, women’s

6 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at Portland CBS

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, college

Noon: Portland State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

12:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

5 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Kamloops at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR: Xfinity 500 NBC

1 p.m.: Formula One: Mexican Grand Prix ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Minnesota at San Antonio NBATV

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia CBS

10 a.m.: Chicago at Dallas Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Buffalo NBC

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s

7 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal USA

9:15 a.m.: West Ham United vs. Manchester United USA

Noon: MLS: Austin at Los Angeles ABC

5 p.m.: MLS: New York at Philadelphia FS1

Soccer, women’s

11:45 a.m.: Super League: West Ham United vs. Arsenal CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

6 a.m.: Denver vs. Jacksonville in London 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

11 a.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

