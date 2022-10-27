Post Falls climbing gym moving forward

A long discussed Idaho climbing gym is finally moving forward.

In September, the Coeur d’Alene Climbing Company signed a lease on a warehouse in Post Falls on 764 S. Clearwater Loop, according to co-founder Daniel Shaw. Now owners are designing the indoor climbing wall and hope to start construction in late November or December, Shaw texted.

The planned opening date is March 2023. The Coeur d’Alene Climbing Company was founded in 2020 by Shaw, Jeff Fowler, Jeff Dance and Brad Tanner.

Current plans call for 5,000 square-feet of bouldering with walls up to 14 feet tall and 1,000 square feet of roped climbing with walls up to 25 feet tall, he said. The space will also include a yoga room, fitness area retail and rental plus a small café.

The project has been in years in the making, with Shaw and the other owners initially hoping to build a brand new gym in Coeur d’Alene. However, as construction costs soared as did interest rates, making that infeasible.