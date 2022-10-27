The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane volleyball remains undefeated; Lakeside, Deer Park advance in 1A girls soccer

Oct. 27, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:28 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Mead 1: Karissa Lindner had 12 kills and the visiting Wildcats (13-0, 9-0) beat the Panthers (12-1, 8-1) 25-20, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Cassie Moeller had 16 kills for the Panthers.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Lilli Etter had 20 kills with 17 digs and the Bullpups (9-7, 6-3) beat the visiting Tigers (7-8, 5-4) 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

University 3, Central Valley 2: Allie Ferrin had 20 kills and the Titans (7-9, 3-6) beat the visiting Bears (1-13, 0-9) 19-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Tatyana Jennings had 15 kills for the Bears.

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 1: Corrine Westby had 11 kills and the Falcons (9-4, 6-3) beat the visiting Saxons (8-8, 3-6) 14-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Emma Hutchison, Emmelia Wevers and Katherine Michelbook had nine kills apiece for the Saxons.

Cheney 3, North Central 0: Joy Assonken had 14 kills and the visiting Blackhawks (10-6, 4-5) beat the Wolfpack (4-10, 1-7) 25-21, 25-16, 25-23 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Stephanie Leach had 12 kills for NC.

Pullman 3, Clarkston 0: Sophie Armstrong had 14 kills and the Greyhounds (12-3, 9-0) beat the visiting Bantams (5-7, 5-4) 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 in a GSL 2A match. Sydnee Knight had seven kills for the Bantams.

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 0: Abbey Flerchinger had 13 kills and the Highlanders (8-5, 7-2) swept the visiting Eagles (5-10, 4-5) 25-16, 25-11, 25-21 in a GSL 2A match. Hayley Coylar had five kills for the Eagles. 

Liberty 3, Reardan 0: Kendall Denny had nine kills and the Lancers (11-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (9-7, 5-5) 25-8, 25-11, 25-16 in a Northeast 2B match. Emma Flaa had four kills for Reardan. 

Colfax 3, St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 0: Brynn McGaughy had 12 kills and the Bulldogs (12-2) beat the visiting Eagles (8-4) 25-19, 25-12, 25-12 in a nonleague match. Kaitlyn Hough had 11 kills for the Eagles. 

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Wellpinit 0: The Warriors (5-7, 5-5) beat visiting Wellpinit (5-9, 4-6) in a Northeast 1B South League match 25-18, 25-12, 25-18. Further details were unavailable. 

Girls soccer

Deer Park 6, Colville 0: Ella Carnahan and Grace Martinson scored two goals apiece and the Stags (13-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-10) in a District 7 1A semifinal. 

Deer Park hosts Lakeside in the district title game on Tuesday.

Lakeside 2, Freeman 1: Hailey Axel and Reese Huntley scored first-half goals and the Eagles (13-3) beat the visiting Scotties (9-7) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Aubrey Gregory scored for Freeman, which hosts Colville on Tuesday in the district third-place game.

Northwest Christian 4, Reardan 0: Claire Wichman scored three goals and the Crusaders (13-1) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (4-8) in a District 7 2B first-round game.

Madelin Chaney had two saves for the Crusaders, which hosts St. George’s in the district title game on Tuesday.

St. Geroge’s 3, Davenport 1: Carsyn Gildehaus scored two goals and the Dragons (13-2) beat the visiting Gorillas (8-4) in a District 7 2B first-round game.

Glenna Soliday scored for Davenport, which hosts Reardan in the district third-place game on Tuesday.

