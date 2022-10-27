Spokane County jobless rate drops to 3.7% in September

Spokane County’s preliminary unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% in September compared to the prior month, according to nonseasonally adjusted data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.

The Spokane metropolitan statistical area, which includes Spokane, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, added 600 nonfarm jobs and dropped 300 private-sector jobs in September.

The local government sector gained the greatest number of jobs with 700 last month, followed by the service sector, which added 600. Education and health services added 400, while trade, transportation and utilities added 300.

The leisure and hospitality sector lost 500 jobs and professional and business services shed 300 positions, according to the department.

The county’s unemployment rate was 4.3% in August and 4.6% in September 2021.