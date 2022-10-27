The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 46° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Oct. 27, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:56 p.m.

"Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" by Tom Felton. (Grand Central Publishing/TNS) (Grand Central Publishing/TNS/TNS)

"Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" by Tom Felton. (Grand Central Publishing/TNS) (Grand Central Publishing/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

4. “Long Shadows,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

6. “Mad Honey,” By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

7. “The Christmas Spirit: A Novel,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. “The Maze,” Nelson DeMille (Scribner)

9. “Verity,” Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

10. “Liberation Day: Stories,” George Saunders (Random House)

Nonfiction

1. “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard ” by Tom Felton (Grand Central)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” Jon Meacham (Random House)

4. “Feed These People: Slam-Dunk Recipes for Your Crew,” Jen Hatmaker (Harvest)

5. “Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” Alan Rickman (Holt)

6. “Bibi: My Story,” Benjamin Netanyahu (Threshold)

7. “Somebody Feed Phil the Book: Untold Stories, Behind-the-Scenes Photos and Favorite Recipes: A Cookbook,” Phil Rosenthal (Simon Element)

8. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir,” Paul Newman (Knopf)

9. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

10. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.