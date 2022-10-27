This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
4. “Long Shadows,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
6. “Mad Honey,” By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
7. “The Christmas Spirit: A Novel,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
8. “The Maze,” Nelson DeMille (Scribner)
9. “Verity,” Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)
10. “Liberation Day: Stories,” George Saunders (Random House)
Nonfiction
1. “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard ” by Tom Felton (Grand Central)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” Jon Meacham (Random House)
4. “Feed These People: Slam-Dunk Recipes for Your Crew,” Jen Hatmaker (Harvest)
5. “Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” Alan Rickman (Holt)
6. “Bibi: My Story,” Benjamin Netanyahu (Threshold)
7. “Somebody Feed Phil the Book: Untold Stories, Behind-the-Scenes Photos and Favorite Recipes: A Cookbook,” Phil Rosenthal (Simon Element)
8. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir,” Paul Newman (Knopf)
9. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
10. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)
