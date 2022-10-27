Two injured, one arrested in suspected DUI crash in Ferry County

Two drivers were transported to the hospital with “significant” injuries late Wednesday night after a two-vehicle collision in Ferry County, Washington State Patrol said.

Shelly M. Gagnon, 36, of Kettle Falls, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault after state patrol said she crashed her truck into another truck while driving the wrong direction at about 11:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 395, near Barstow.

Gagnon was travelling southbound in the northbound lane in a 2010 Nissan Frontier when she crashed into a 1997 Ford F150 travelling north in the northbound lane, according to a release from state patrol. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Providence Sacred Heart via Life Flight. The other driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville.

Troopers suspect that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Highway 395 was fully blocked by 12:30 a.m. Thursday as emergency crews awaited Life Flight at the scene of the crash, Trooper Ryan Senger said in a tweet. The highway was reopened at about 11:15 a.m., he said.