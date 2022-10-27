Warren Miller Entertainment makes your day with new skiing film

A daymaker is a person who performs an act of kindness in order to make the world a better place. No wonder the latest Warren Miller film is dubbed “Daymaker.”

The iconic skier/director, who created a myriad of films focusing on his passion for the slopes, was all about spreading the word about skiing.

“Daymaker” is the 73rd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment. Miller, who died at 93 in 2018, hoped that his films would continue.

“We’re still making sure that the Warren Miller films live on,” professional skier and content creator Marcus Caston said by phone from his Salt Lake City home. “It’s an honor working on Warren Miller projects.”

“Daymaker,” which will screen Saturday at the Bing Crosby Theater, is Caston’s ninth Miller film. Caston, 34, is featured in an entertaining segment in Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville, Utah. Caston and one of his skiing heroes, Jonny Moseley, surprise a young skier, Tyler Blocker, 17, who won a contest to hit the powder with his favorite skiers.

“We surprised him and took him out skiing,” Caston said. “It was a thrill for Tyler and for me since Jonny Moseley is one of my favorite skiers of all time. I think Tyler learned a lot and it all looks good on film. He brings a lot of energy to the screen.”

The same can be said for Michelle Parker and McKenna Peterson, who skied Greece’s stunning Olympus range in Crete, which is not known as a ski destination. A killer storm is captured in British Columbia’s Monashees. And there’s some cool Alaskan footage featuring Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell and Cam FitzPatrick.

For those looking for something different on the slopes, check out Pete McAfee and Dominic Davila on an unusual backcountry run.

“I think there’s something for anyone who loves skiing or is curious about it,” Caston said. “We all love to ski and I think people can see that not long into the film.

“I’m so passionate about what I do. Skiing is my life.”

Caston won’t be able to make the Spokane premiere and is disappointed since he enjoyed living on the South Hill six years ago while tuning up skis at the Spokane Alpine Haus.

“I loved being in Spokane,” Caston said. “I had fun living on the South Hill.

“There was so much to do there with biking and hiking. I never skied Mount Spokane, but Schweitzer Mountain was awesome. I used to race there. I remember how good the snow was .”

Caston can’t wait for snow and the ski season. “You know it won’t be long for all of the fun to start when you hit the end of October,” Caston said. “Hopefully ‘Daymaker’ will get people excited about the new season. Warren Miller was all about getting people pumped up for another season of skiing. It’s almost here.”