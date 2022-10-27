“We need to see where we stack up:” Exhibition contest a barometer for Gonzaga, Tennessee

FRISCO, Texas – It’s the type of matchup one might see in the championship of a top-tier holiday tournament or an Elite Eight: two top-15 programs, contrasting styles and packed with intriguing individual matchups.

No. 2 Gonzaga, which annually produces high-powered offenses. No. 11 Tennessee, typically one of the nation’s finest defensive programs.

GU’s Nolan Hickman, Malachi Smith and Rasir Bolton matching up against Tennessee guards Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi and Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key. Gonzaga All-American Drew Timme, from nearby Richardson, Texas, lining up against 7-foot-1 Serbian native Uros Plavsic or Finland’s Olivier Nkamhoua, a 6-9 forward.

The Zags’ Julian Strawther and Volunteers five-star recruit Julian Phillips are among the nation’s most talented wings. That list also includes Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James, but he’s not expected to play as he recovers from knee surgery. James led Tennessee in rebounding (6.0) and averaged 10.3 points as a junior last season.

No need to wait until the Thanksgiving holiday or late March. Gonzaga and Tennessee tangle Friday in an exhibition game at Comerica Center. It won’t count on the teams’ records, but good luck convincing the coaches the outcome doesn’t matter.

“Whether it counts or not, people are going always reflect back on it,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “It’ll make an impression on coaches’ minds and even committee members’ minds even though it’s not supposed to count.”

“It’s an exhibition and everything, but you ask anybody, you’ve got two top-10 teams in the country – no, it’s a game,” said Vols assistant coach Rod Clark, who has helped train Timme in the past. “They’re really good, we’re really good.

“This game could kind of help, win or lose, it could help give both teams a lot of confidence going forward and gives them a great look to see how their team is. Why not go hard as hell and win or lose? It doesn’t go against your record. So, it’s exciting for both. I know as far as our locker room and I’m sure it is in theirs, this is a real game.”

It was a thriller the last time the teams met in 2018 with Tennessee winning 76-73 in Phoenix. Nine of the 10 starters – GU’s Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr., and Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield, Grant Williams, Yves Pons, Jordan Bone and Kyle Alexander – have played in the NBA. Norvell has returned to GU as a student assistant while completing his degree.

Proceeds from the exhibition benefit the McLendon Foundation, established in 1999 to honor coach John McLendon, a pioneer in athletics, basketball and civil rights. The foundation’s mission is to empower and develop minorities to be principled leaders in athletic administration.

Few sponsored a McLendon Foundation internship for Bria Cade, who recently worked in social media and marketing at Gonzaga.

“The McLendon initiative is a really great charity and organization,” Few said. “We’ve used it here already with one individual and hope to do it more. It’s just a great idea that I hope we’ll eventually get some corporate help with it, sponsoring it.”

The Zags have traditionally played closed scrimmages in October against foes like Michigan State, Texas and Baylor on neutral floors with nobody in the stands. The atmosphere Friday will be more like a regular-season contest with fans in the seats. The game is available to watch on pay-per-view.

“From the past scrimmages, it’s always competitive,” Zags senior forward Anton Watson said. “This one is going to be different because there are fans, but it’s going to be the same mentality of playing hard and playing against one of the best teams in the country … and just learn what we can.”

Few pointed out the benefits of previous closed scrimmages, such as learning how his team would deal with Michigan State’s physical rebounding. The Vols pose numerous challenges with their athleticism, experience, defensive pressure and improved offensive firepower, according to Few.

“We have to see where we stack up,” Few said. “I don’t know (how the guard matchups will go). We’ll find out, but it’s great we’re able to do this. We can all sit around and watch my guys shoot on their own and play against each other, but then we play Tennessee and we’ll find how we do in that matchup.”