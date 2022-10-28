10 under $10

1 Hannah Siglin Duo – 5 p.m. Friday, Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Alternative group the Hannah Siglin Duo visits Pend d’Oreille Winery. For information, visit powine.com or call (208) 265-8545. Admission: FREE

2 Lyle Morse – 6 p.m. Friday, Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. Folk and blues performer Lyle Morse visits the Arbor Crest Tasting Room. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit arborcrest.com or call (509) 747-3903. Admission: FREE

3 Hillbilly Haunted House – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Riverside. Students in the Riverside School District host a haunted house attraction to raise funds for school clubs and programs. The event is rated for ages 13 and up. Visitors should park at the corner of Deer Park-Milan and Milan-Elk Road. For information, visit the Hillbilly Haunted House on Facebook or contact hillbillyhauntedhouse@gmail.com. Admission: $5

4 No Clue – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players put their own comedic spin on “everyone’s favorite macabre guessing game.” Starting with cues from the crowd, the show is all improvised and rated for general audiences. To secure a reservation, visit bluedoortheatre.com/no-clue. For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5“The 39 Steps” – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Schuler Performing Arts Center, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. North Idaho College’s theater department presents Patrick Barlow’s “The 39 Steps.” Adapted from the John Buchan novel of the same name, the play unfolds as “a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, ‘The 39 Steps’ amounts to an unforgettable evening.” Performances begin on Oct. 20, 21, 22 and 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit nic.edu. Admission: FREE

6 Scary Movie Double Feature – 7 p.m. on Friday, Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center hosts a double feature of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Chopping Mall.” Directed by Wes Craven, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” follows Nancy Thompson and her friends who become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove who hunts them in their dreams. Rated R. 91 minutes. Directed by Jim Wynorski, “Chopping Mall” follows a group of mall employees who stay behind for a late night party in one of the stores. When the mall goes on lock down, the robotic security system malfunctions and starts killing people. Rated R. 77 minutes. For information, visit kenworthy.org or call (208) 882-8537. Admission: $10

7 Spo-Candy Crawl – 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, multiple locations in downtown Spokane. Move between each of the 10 participating locations downtown to find a series of clues. Answer the resulting riddle and participating stores will award you a prize. For information, visit downtownspokane.org/events or call (509) 625-6601. Admission: FREE

8 “Triangle of Sadness” – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. After a luxury cruise ships sinks, the survivors, including a celebrity couple, are trapped on an island. Rated R. 147 minutes. Directed by Ruben Östlund. Showtimes include Saturday at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; Sunday at noon and 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.; Wednesday at 4:20 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday at 4:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. For information, visit magiclanternonmain.com. Admission: $10

9 Spokane Magickal Moot: Embracing the Darkness – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Spokane Magickal Moot hosts an afternoon of spooky stories, a discussion about darkness, spooky snacks and a blackout ritual. Organizers recommend bringing a light-up object of your choice such as flashlights, small glowing toys or LED candles. For information, visit scld.org/locations/spokane-valley or call (509) 893-8400. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. on Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5