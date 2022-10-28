History for chron

Spokane Valley’s run of not having a fatal collision on its freeways ran up to 346 days, but drivers on other Washington roadways were not so lucky.

Eight fatalities were reported over the weekend and a ninth motorist died from an earlier crash.

Among those who died were Helen Carlon, of Malden, whose car caught fire after plunging into a ditch 1 mile south of Rosalia.

Fred Wilsdorf, 63, of Spokane died Saturday night after a vehicle struck him while Wilsdorf was trying to cross a highway west of Spokane.

In another area crash, Lloyd W. Andrews, 17, and Thomas R. Forner, 20, both airman at Larson Air Force Base, died from a crash near Moses Lake.

Law enforcement, school officials and elected leaders had a wide range of opinions about Spokane’s 12-year-old curfew law that made it a misdemeanor offense for youths 17 or younger to be on city streets after 10 p.m.

The same law applied to parents or guardians who allowed youths to be out at those times.

Spokane County had a similar law. It did, however, exempt youths out after curfew if they were traveling to a job, when such employment is approved by authorities.