J.T. Realmuto’s homer gives Phillies shocking win in extra innings

By James Wagner New York Times

HOUSTON – Maybe the Philadelphia Phillies are a team of destiny.

Entering Game 1 of this best-of-seven World Series, the Houston Astros were undefeated this postseason, chewing through opponents much like they had during the regular season. And this matchup between the Astros, the top seed in the American League, and the Phillies, who secured the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League, seemed like a mismatch on paper.

After the Phillies fell behind, 5-0, on Friday, it certainly seemed that way. But like they have all postseason, the Phillies came charging back. They tied the game in the fifth inning on a two-run double by their star catcher, J.T. Realmuto. And in the top of the 10th, Realmuto slammed a 346-foot home run just over the right field fence that was the winning difference in a 6-5 victory.

The Astros are a juggernaut playing in their fourth World Series in six years. The Phillies are making their first playoff appearance in 11 years. But in the first game of this final round, perhaps the adage remains true: It’s the hottest team, not necessarily the best, that wins the championship.

Sure, the Astros swept the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, both lower-seeded teams. But to get here, the Phillies went 9-2, toppling teams with better records and seeds – the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.

If there is a way to beat the Astros, the Phillies followed a blueprint provided by the Washington Nationals, who defeated the Astros in the 2019 World Series. Because their starting rotation isn’t as deep as the Astros’, the Phillies need to win the games started by their two aces, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

Although Nola surrendered five runs over 41/3 innings, the Phillies offense grinded down Astros ace Justin Verlander, who coughed up five runs over five innings. By the time Nola and Verlander were out of the game, the score was tied. That would then set the stage for a battle of the team’s bullpens and resolve.

The 19 regular-season win differential between 106-win Astros and the 87-win Phillies is the second-greatest disparity among World Series opponents, topped only by the 23-win difference between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox in 1906. The White Sox, the underdog that year, went on to win that championship in six games.

In the first act of this World Series, the Phillies played a similar role. Entering Friday, the Astros had won 65 straight games, including the postseason, when they led by five runs or more. The Phillies changed that.

But long before that, the Astros had appeared to be picking up where they had left off against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker, who led the team with 107 runs batted in during the season, slammed an inside 89-mph change-up from Nola into the right field seats for a solo blast.

Three of the next four hitters – first baseman Yuli Gurriel, center fielder Chas McCormick and catcher Martín Maldonado – singled and produced a run. Nola escaped further trouble when he got second baseman Jose Altuve to ground into an inning-ending double play, but the Astros were already leading, 2-0.

An inning later, Tucker and the Astros did more damage. Two Astros standouts this postseason reached base: shortstop Jeremy Peña on a double and third baseman Alex Bregman on a walk. And when Nola tried again to throw a pitch inside to Tucker – this time a 95-mph sinker – the ball drifted over the plate and Tucker sent it into the Astros bullpen in right field. The three-run blast gave the Astros a 5-0 lead, and many of the 42,903 in attendance erupted.

But the Phillies, who have rallied repeatedly throughout the postseason, thought little of the deficit. In the fourth inning, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, designated hitter Bryce Harper and right fielder Nick Castellanos each singled, with Castellanos producing a run. Then third baseman Alec Bohm ripped a hanging curveball from Verlander into the left-field corner for a two-run double. In the span of five batters, the Phillies had slashed their deficit to 5-3.

Verlander eventually got out of the inning and returned for the fifth, when things deteriorated. He coughed up a double to center fielder Brandon Marsh and then walked left fielder Kyle Schwarber. But manager Dusty Baker stuck with Verlander, and it backfired.

After Verlander got Hoskins to pop out, he twirled another floating curveball over the plate, this time to Realmuto, who waited and slammed it against the left-center field wall for a game-tying two-run double. At second base, Realmuto waved his hands up toward the Phillies dugout as if to signal for more noise.

Once the score was tied, Phillies manager Rob Thomson felt the urgency and began deploying some of his best relievers. He removed Nola with one out in the fifth inning to bring in late-inning reliever José Alvarado to face the heart of the Astros lineup. It worked.

When Tucker singled with one out in the eighth, Thomson did the same with Seranthony Domínguez, who is usually the Phillies closer. Domínguez wriggled out of that inherited jam with a groundout and strikeout.

The Astros threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Castellanos saved the day. After Altuve singled and stole second base with two outs, Peña lifted a fly ball to right field. Castellanos charged, slid and caught the ball to send the game into the extra innings. This allowed Realmuto to face Astros pitcher Luis Garcia in the top of the 10th and send the Phillies to another improbable victory.