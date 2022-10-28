Sluggish start sabotages Chiefs on road against Blazers

From staff reports

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia – Slow starts continue to burn the Spokane Chiefs.

Spokane gave up Caedan Bankier’s goal 14 seconds into the game and presented little resistance after that in a 5-1 loss to Kamloops in a Western Hockey League game on Friday.

Four Chiefs players were whistled for five penalties in the opening period. Kamloops (6-3-1-1) capitalized with three power-play goals for a 4-0 lead through 20 minutes.

The Chiefs (3-7-0-0), who have scored two first-period goals in their seven losses, were outshot 24-4 in that period and 62-23 overall.

Spokane’s Jake Gudelj scored in the second period. Goalie Mason Beaupit made 57 saves.