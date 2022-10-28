Sluggish start sabotages Chiefs on road against Blazers
Oct. 28, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:44 p.m.
From staff reports
KAMLOOPS, British Columbia – Slow starts continue to burn the Spokane Chiefs.
Spokane gave up Caedan Bankier’s goal 14 seconds into the game and presented little resistance after that in a 5-1 loss to Kamloops in a Western Hockey League game on Friday.
Four Chiefs players were whistled for five penalties in the opening period. Kamloops (6-3-1-1) capitalized with three power-play goals for a 4-0 lead through 20 minutes.
The Chiefs (3-7-0-0), who have scored two first-period goals in their seven losses, were outshot 24-4 in that period and 62-23 overall.
Spokane’s Jake Gudelj scored in the second period. Goalie Mason Beaupit made 57 saves.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.