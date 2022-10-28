The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

State slowpitch: University, Mead to face-off for 3A title; Central Valley to rematch Chiawana in 4A championship

Oct. 28, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:23 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

The Greater Spokane League will be well-represented in the two state slowpitch softball tournament championship games on Saturday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Central Valley reached the 4A title game against Chiawana in a rematch of the district title game and last year’s state title game.

In the 3A/2A tournament, University and Mead won their semifinals and will meet for the title tomorrow.

Both championship games are at 2 p.m.

Mt. Spokane, which lost to University in a semifinal, fell into the third-place bracket and play in an elimination game against R.A. Long at 11:30 a.m.

3A/2A

University 4, Mt. Spokane 3: Autumn Hibbs went 3 for 3 with an RBI and the top-seeded Titans (18-2) edged the fourth-seeded Wildcats (14-6) in a semifinal.

U-Hi downed eighth-seeded Juanita 23-1 in a first-round game. Maliyah Mann hit a three-run homer for the Titans.

Mt. Spokane blanked fifth-seeded Lake Washington 15-0 in a first-round game. Jessica Waters homered for the Wildcats.

Mead 13, Walla Walla 6: Campbell Brose had two hits with a triple and three RBIs and the seventh-seeded Panthers (17-2) topped the third-seeded Blue Devils (15-8) in a semifinal.

Mead beat second-seeded R.A. Long 13-2 in a first-round game. Brose went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs and two runs batted in.

4A/3A

Central Valley 16, Union 6: The seventh-seeded Bears (16-5) beat the third-seeded Titans (17-6) in a 4A semifinal.

CV topped second-seeded Moses Lake 10-7 earlier in the day.

