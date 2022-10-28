The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Business

Stellantis offers buyouts to salaried U.S. workforce over 55

Oct. 28, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:45 a.m.

The Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant is shown in Detroit, on Feb. 19, 2022.  (Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg )
By Gabrielle Coppola Bloomberg

Stellantis, owner of the Jeep and Ram brands, is offering buyouts to an undisclosed number of salaried employees in the US, the company said Friday.

The company declined to say how many workers received an offer or how many have accepted a buyout.

Employees have until Dec. 5 to decide. Stellantis currently has 13,000 U.S. employees in its salaried workforce.

The voluntary offer is being made to employees 55 and older who’ve been with the company at least 10 years, as well as those with 30 years of service and a pension, Stellantis said.

Roughly a year ago, the company made a similar buyout offer to salaried employees over 55 years old.

At the time, Stellantis said it had more than 14,000 salaried employees in the U.S.

The buyouts are “part of our transformation to become a sustainable tech-mobility company,” the company said in an emailed statement.

