Tickets sell out quickly for Nov. 20 matchup between No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky

Gonzaga fans logged on early for a chance to reserve a seat to see the No. 2 Bulldogs play No. 4 Kentucky in November, but the large majority were left empty-handed with tickets selling out just minutes after they were released Friday morning.

The school announced the Nov. 20 matchup at Spokane Arena was sold out approximately 45 minutes after tickets became available to the general public at 10 a.m. Tipoff for the nonconference game is at 4:30 p.m. and ESPN will carry the live broadcast.

According to multiple Twitter users, ticketing website TicketsWest.com crashed minutes after the Friday morning release. Some fans who entered a virtual waiting room prior to 10 a.m. lost their place in the line when the website crashed, while others were able to secure one or multiple tickets.

Spokane Arena can seat 12,210 fans for basketball games according to the venue’s website.

Resale tickets have already made their way to one website, SeatGeek.com. On Friday afternoon, upper-level resale tickets were being sold for a minimum price of $271. Resale tickets in the lower bowl were being sold for as much as $1,270 for a single seat.

Those unable to see the Zags and Wildcats play this fall will have plenty of other chances in the near future. The programs agreed to a six-year series, beginning with November’s game in Spokane. GU and Kentucky will play next fall at Rupp Arena in Lexington followed by a 2024 neutral-site game in Seattle, a 2025 neutral-site game in Nashville and a 2026 game at McCarthey Athletic Center.