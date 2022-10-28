Vandalism suspected after Balazs sculpture found toppled in downtown Spokane

A Harold Balazs art culture was found lying on its side and removed from its pedestal outside Chase Bank downtown Friday. (James Hanlon)

A metal sculpture by the late Harold Balazs was found Friday morning removed from its pedestal and lying on its side outside Chase Bank along Howard Street in downtown Spokane.

It appears to have been vandalized late Thursday night, said Emily Cameron, director of Downtown Spokane Partnership, which is helping to coordinate an effort to repair it.

The structure was lying several feet from its base on the other side of a building column. It did not appear to be otherwise defaced.

The abstract circular sculpture is owned by the building owner and was not publicly commissioned.

Spokane Arts has agreed to help restore the piece. Executive Director Melissa Huggins had not had a chance to examine the damage in person late Friday afternoon, but had seen photos. “It looks bad, but it’s repairable,” she said.

Balazs, a noted sculptor whose works can be found throughout Spokane and the Inland Northwest, died in 2017. His family has been notified of the incident, Huggins said.

Spokane Arts has repaired smaller Balazs pieces, but never one knocked off its pedestal, Huggins said. The organization is evaluating how best to remove the structure for repair without causing further damage.