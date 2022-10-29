American Life in Poetry: ‘Why Do We Set the Table?’

Kwame Dawes

By Kwame Dawes

This poem is an elegant elegy to a father who has passed, captured in the rituals that families create as a way to remember, to honor and to even celebrate. The extra place set at table before a feast of great sensual and emotional power reflects how mourning touches the deepest parts of our self. NaBeela Washington’s poem asks the question: “Why Do We Set the Table?” The poem is the answer.

Why Do We Set the Table?

At what temperature does blood

begin to boil? Thicken into a

roux, slip between bits of

basil, minced garlic,

orecchiette;

Permeate chunks of spicy kielbasa,

bind a dash of salt, pepper, bubbles

roiling forth, then dissipating,

heat lowered to a hush;

Congeal from the shock of cool

clay dishes as a small mound

is delicately plated with a

large plastic spoon;

Spurt steam, burning both

nostrils, as we lean in to say

grace, my father’s seat empty,

placemat bare.

