American Life in Poetry: ‘Why Do We Set the Table?’
Sat., Oct. 29, 2022
By Kwame Dawes
This poem is an elegant elegy to a father who has passed, captured in the rituals that families create as a way to remember, to honor and to even celebrate. The extra place set at table before a feast of great sensual and emotional power reflects how mourning touches the deepest parts of our self. NaBeela Washington’s poem asks the question: “Why Do We Set the Table?” The poem is the answer.
Why Do We Set the Table?
At what temperature does blood
begin to boil? Thicken into a
roux, slip between bits of
basil, minced garlic,
orecchiette;
Permeate chunks of spicy kielbasa,
bind a dash of salt, pepper, bubbles
roiling forth, then dissipating,
heat lowered to a hush;
Congeal from the shock of cool
clay dishes as a small mound
is delicately plated with a
large plastic spoon;
Spurt steam, burning both
nostrils, as we lean in to say
grace, my father’s seat empty,
placemat bare.
