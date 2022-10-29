Ask the Builder: Increase household water pressure in minutes

By Tim Carter Tribune Content Agency

Christine lives in Sylvania, Ohio. She reads this column weekly and shared the following: “In the newspaper today you said you’re addressing topics that can save homeowners money. In my community many have water pressure issues, myself included.”

She then gave me a full report about her particular water-pressure problems.

Often, when readers get in touch with me they share the key that unlocks the mystery without me having to ask any questions. In Christine’s case, it was when she mentioned having pressure “issues in different parts of the house, while other faucets are fine.”

Bingo. There’s your smoking gun.

Do you have this problem in your home? If so, I’ve got such great news for you. Within a few hours you can restore the full flow of water in all your faucets. You can do this yourself using a simple tool and some simple chemicals you may already have. You may spend less than a dollar to restore your water pressure.

First, allow me to explain Christine’s problem. It’s hard for many people to understand water pressure in their homes because the water lines are hidden from view. It’s not hard to understand how pressure can vary if you compare your water supply to a tree with many branches.

Think what would happen if you were to cut a band around the entire circumference of the trunk at a depth of a couple inches beneath the bark. Since life-giving water, minerals and nutrients travel up from the roots and down from the leaves in the xylem and phloem just under the bark, the tree would soon die, as you’ve cut off the pressure completely.

But what if you made the cut not around the trunk but just around one major branch? Just the leaves on that branch would die and the rest of the tree would be fine.

You may have poor pressure in one or more faucets simply because of a localized issue at that faucet, not an issue within your main water line. In fact, I had the same thing happen here at my own home over the past few months.

Living in a rural area, I have my own well. I also have a water-conditioning system that has a whole-system pre-filter. The filter helps protect the filtration media that treat my water. The 5-micron paper filter needs to be changed every three to four months for optimal performance. Believe it or not, I forgot to change the filter.

The first sign of trouble was iron staining, as the filter had become clogged with tiny iron deposits and now some was getting past the filter. I gradually started to notice that the flow of water from my kitchen faucet was less than satisfactory. However, when I’d go to use my laundry sink to fill the bucket to wash my truck, I’d not see any water flow issues.

Keep in mind, the laundry tub faucet doesn’t have an aerator. Aerators are huge money makers for plumbers. Aerators are put on the ends of kitchen and bath faucets to tame the flow of water. If you’ve not looked at one up close, you should because they’re primarily miniature filters.

I removed my kitchen faucet aerator and, lo and behold, there were visible pieces of grit sitting on top of the top screen. Who knows what smaller things could be deeper inside? I also saw severe iron staining and felt that iron deposits could have started to restrict the flow within the aerator.

I opened my refrigerator and got out my bag of oxalic acid. I heated up four ounces of water in a small glass container, dumped in a teaspoon of oxalic acid powder, stirred it, and dropped in the aerator into the solution. Then I walked away for 30 minutes.

When I came back, the aerator looked like new. I rinsed it and then started phase two of the cleaning process. I wanted to make sure I removed any and all hard-water deposits. I threw out the oxalic acid solution outdoors on some crabgrass, rinsed the container and put in four ounces of white vinegar. I heated the vinegar up in the microwave for one minute so the chemical reaction would occur faster.

If you recall your high school chemistry class, you know that white vinegar is a weak form of acid and that hard water deposits are alkaline. The weak acid dissolves the deposits. I dropped the aerator into the hot white vinegar and let it soak for several hours.

Once I put the aerator back on the faucet, the flow was back to normal. If you don’t want to go through this multi-step cleaning process, you can often just install a new aerator. Take your existing one to a neighborhood hardware store and they should offer a suitable replacement.

