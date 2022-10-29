Driver arrested for DUI after head-on collision near Colbert

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a head-on collision that blocked U.S. Highway 2 Saturday night north of Colbert.

The two-vehicle crash, which included minor injuries, was reported around 7:25 p.m. south of Elk-Chattaroy Road, according to the Washington State Patrol Twitter page and the PulsePoint app.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 near Elk-Chattaroy Road and hit the other vehicle head on. One of the vehicles flipped over and blocked the highway . One lane was open as of about 9 p.m.