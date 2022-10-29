Halloween weather forecast: Rain, wind, cold expected to greet trick-or-treaters Monday night

A jacket might be a necessary accessory to your child’s Halloween costume as meteorologists call for rainy, breezy and cold conditions during Monday night’s trick-or-treating.

Andy Brown, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane, said to expect off-and-on light rain showers with temperatures in the upper 40s, and winds blowing 20 to 25 mph Halloween night in the Spokane area.

“It’s gonna feel pretty cool,” Brown said.

Forecasters are calling for a 60% chance of rain Monday and Monday night, with a high near 54 degrees during the day, according to the weather service’s website.

Brown said winds will be “quite blustery” Monday morning, peaking at 30 to 35 mph.

“By the evening, the winds will start to taper down, but still remain breezy,” he said.

The area’s first snowfall could come Wednesday and Thursday mornings, as low temperatures dip into the 20s.

“It will be cold enough overnight, so if we get that timed just right, we actually might see some snow accumulating,” Brown said.

He said the snow could create “a little bit of a headache” during the morning commutes, but will melt quickly during the day as high temperatures reach the 40s starting Tuesday and lasting the rest of the week.

Brown said to expect heavy rain in the mountains and snow in high mountain ranges through Tuesday. Snow could reach area mountain passes and affect driving conditions starting midweek, when a cold front moves in.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high around 54 and winds blowing 11 to 15 mph. Gusts could be as high as 23 mph in Spokane, according to the weather service’s website.